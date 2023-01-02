Ron Felger can easily answer why he first sought election to the Northwest Allen County Schools board – members encouraged him to run as he was finishing law school. Explaining why he devoted 40 years to the role is more difficult.
"That's a good question that I don't have a real good answer to," said Felger, whose tenure began in 1982. "I feel like I've brought value to the board. I think I've got pretty good judgment and some common sense.… Most importantly, I think public education is really, really important for this country to maintain its place in the world and to advance."
Felger, 69, didn't seek reelection in November. He ended his tenure Saturday with the distinction of being the second longest-serving board member among those currently representing the county's four districts. His longevity is topped only by Steve Corona, who joined the Fort Wayne Community Schools board in 1981.
"I can't say that I've enjoyed every minute of it," Felger said, "but I feel like it's been one of the true honors of my life."
His spot will now be occupied by Darren Vogt, who won an at-large seat along with incumbent Liz Hathaway. Six candidates vied for those two four-year terms.
'Been there, done that'
A 1971 Carroll High School graduate, Felger said he didn't need much convincing when two board members asked him to run for election. At the time, he said, the district was facing facilities decisions that became political hot-button issues.
"I thought, you know, nothing ventured, nothing gained," he said of deciding to run.
He added it's amazing how quickly 40 years on the board passed.
Few school trustees statewide can boast tenures comparable to Felger's, officials with the Indiana School Boards Association said. Julie Slavens, senior counsel/director of policy services, said tenures of 20 or 30 years are more common than Felger's four decades of service.
"That's a lot of meetings," she said.
But, Slavens added, at least one person has topped 50 years. Phyllis Lewis of the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township concluded a 52 ½ year-run in 2020. At that time, the Indianapolis district described Lewis as Indiana's longest-serving school board member.
Lisa Tanselle, the association's general counsel, said Felger's ability to stay in an elected position for as long as he did speaks to his constituents' satisfaction.
"The community must have respected Ron as a school board member and believed that he was doing what was best for kids," Tanselle said.
Steve Yager, a former NACS superintendent, attested to that during Felger's final board meeting last month.
"When you really had to make tough decisions, it always boiled down to what's the upside for girls and boys," Yager told Felger, noting the elected leader's tenure affected generations of children.
Corona – who would swap stories with Felger at state and national conferences over the years – congratulated the NACS board member during FWCS' December board meeting. School board members don't seek the position – "a very challenging job" – for the money, Corona said. Rather, he said, it's about serving the community.
"Every board needs a 'been there, done that' member who can lead the board to solid ground," Corona told The Journal Gazette. "Ron has been that person for Northwest Allen."
Hathaway, who joined the NACS board in 2015, described Felger's presence as steadying and his contributions too many to list. His wisdom and insight into the district and its culture has been invaluable to the board and the schools, she said.
"We appreciate your guidance and humble leadership style," Hathaway told Felger during the Dec. 12 board meeting, his last as a member.
Nurturing growth
NACS blossomed from a relatively small rural-suburban district to a large, high-performing suburban district during Felger's tenure – something multiple people noted when honoring Felger at his final board meeting.
Now a district of more than 8,100 students, NACS has opened three elementary schools since 2006, when enrollment was about 5,850 students. Leaders recently began considering new construction and renovation options to address capacity issues at the two middle schools.
"You are one of the few who can claim to have nurtured the growth and development of Northwest Allen County Schools into the awesome and enviable school district it has become," Hathaway said.
Felger downplayed his part in the transformation, however.
"I like to think that maybe, in some way, I've been a part of making that happen," he said. "I think the most important role of the school board member is to hire the best people you can find and then get out of their way and let them do their job."
One of the toughest jobs at a premier district is maintaining success, Felger said. He compared the board's role to that of a manager of a baseball team that's competing in the World Series.
"Maybe if you make it that far, your biggest challenge is to not do something stupid and screw it up," he said.
Felger worked with five superintendents, excluding those serving in interim capacities. Yager, who worked with Felger for 24 years, said he appreciated Felger's willingness to listen, even when they disagreed.
Tanselle, of the school boards association, described Felger as a quiet leader.
"He is very interested in hearing all sides to a story," she said. "He takes the time to consider the impact of a decision and then makes the decision."
Slavens, also of the association, never heard an unkind word about Felger. He encouraged collaboration, she said, and he was fortunate to be part of a cohesive board as it addressed growth spurts.
"When you grow that quickly, things can spin out of control," Slavens said.
Felger acknowledged the pressure of navigating the district through such situations.
"You really want to try to get those decisions correct because you do not want to over build," Felger said. "That can really have an adverse financial effect on the school district."
He credited the board for the foresight to acquire property when it became available.
"That has and will serve future boards well," Felger said.
More than NACS
Felger's role as a school board member wasn't confined to Allen County.
A proclamation from the Allen County Board of Commissioners summarized Felger's state and national efforts:
• He was president of the Indiana School Boards Association from 1997 to 1998, which allowed him to build relationships with state legislators and peers.
• The late Gov. Frank O'Bannon and then-Superintendent of Public Instruction Sue Ellen Reed created the governor's Education Roundtable to address issues facing schools, and Felger was the association's school board appointee from 1999 to 2000. The group was later credited with improving Indiana schools and helping the state become one of the first to meet new federal education standards.
• Felger also spent years on the association's Federal Relations Network Committee, which interacts with the U.S. Congress in advocacy efforts on behalf of K-12 education. Tanselle, who coordinates the committee, described Felger as a liaison to lawmakers.
"Ron served his local community, his state at a state level, and he served at a federal level as well," Tanselle said.
The county commissioners said in the proclamation that Felger is a living example of what NACS seeks for all its students.
Felger's wife, Rhonda, and their adult children, Lindsey and Zachary, made a rare board meeting appearance for Felger's public farewell. Their son ran for a board seat in 2020 but lost to incumbent Steve Bartkus.
Felger thanked the community for its support and told NACS employees – including administrators, teachers and support staff – that what they do makes a difference.
"If you make your community better, maybe we make the country better," Felger said. "And if you make your country better, maybe we can make the world better."