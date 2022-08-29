A donation from Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw might be saving lives in Latin America.
The college recently donated decommissioned respiratory therapy equipment – including two mechanical ventilators, an oxygen tent and tracheostomy supplies – to One World Medics. The local charity that took the items to Latin America to be used in medical facilities, according to an Ivy Tech news release.
Jennifer Cole, the college’s program chair of paramedic science, described the partnership with One World Medics as a win-win.
“I love knowing that the equipment, which is still serviceable but outdated, isn’t going to waste,” Cole said in a statement. “It will help organizations and people provide even better care in their communities.”
One World Medics was founded in 2019 by Bryan Peterson and Jerry Shultz, an Ivy Tech Fort Wayne paramedic science graduate. They originally aimed to donate an ambulance per year, but high demand and donor support has helped them exceed that goal. The charity has sent 23 ambulances and other supplies to Latin America in three years, the release said.
“We’ve had support from our Hispanic community and El Mexicano newspaper plus local hospitals, nursing homes, and colleges,” Shultz said in a statement. “I think this isn’t something that we’re doing. It’s something that northeast Indiana is doing. We’re grateful for all of the support we’ve received.”
Peterson delivered the supplies from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne in July, the release said, and he trained medics on how to use the equipment.
“Many of the items … are more modern, innovative tools that weren’t previously available in these communities,” the release said. “The training and tools will help medics more effectively save lives in emergency situations.”
Call for submissions
• With the new academic year beginning, The Journal Gazette would like to share how college students make their dorm rooms home. Students wanting to show off their dorm decor – be it a theme or other unique element – should email asloboda@jg.net by Sept. 11. Please include caption information, first and last name, hometown and college.
Contests
• Entries for the inaugural Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest are due Sept. 15. The Poetry Society of Indiana is accepting original, unpublished work from students in grades three through 12 statewide. First-place winners will receive public acknowledgment on the organization’s website and social media platforms. The poems may be published in the annual anthology “Ink to Paper.” Visit www.poetrysocietyofindiana.org for information.
• The Sons of the American Revolution and the General Mad Anthony Wayne Organization are partnering to award scholarships at the local, state and national levels for essays based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, or the framing of the U.S. Constitution. The first-place winner will receive $200 for a local win, $1,000 for a state win and $6,000 for a national win. The national second-place winner will receive $2,500, and the third-place winner will win $1,000. Contact Jim Hamilton at jdhvlh@aol.com or 260-409-9937 for an application. Applicants must be in the ninth grade. The deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Field trips
• Friends of the Rivers is again seeking teachers wanting to take their students for a cruise on the city’s waterways. Field trips on Sweet Breeze, a replica canal boat, are available in late September and early October during the school day. State academic standards for social studies for third, fourth and fifth grades are used during the 45-minute tours, which depart from Promenade Park’s south dock in downtown Fort Wayne. Docent guides narrate the river route and provide a water safety demonstration. Contact 260-427-5023 to book a tour. Student tickets are $5 with the remainder underwritten by Friends of the Rivers. Visit www.forfw.org and www.RideSweetBreeze.org for information.
Huntington
Two Huntington University graduates who received a Doctor of Occupational Therapy in the spring have been named to competitive fellowships. Nicole K. Thompson has been named to Parkview’s AOTA Neurologic Occupational Therapy Fellowship. AOTA stands for American Occupational Therapy Association. Hanna Tekola• has been named to the Assistive Technology fellowship at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.
Ivy Tech
• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw began its fall semester Aug. 22 with the first eight-week course term. The college is offering free textbooks for this academic year and has more than 70 programs in-person and online. The next eight-week term begins Oct. 24, and students are encouraged to enroll today. The state of Indiana provides free tuition at Ivy Tech for multiple programs through the Next Level Jobs program. Visit IvyTech.edu for information.
Kindermusik
The Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center has partnered with Jill Hockemeyer• , founder of Joyful Creations Studio, to launch the Kindermusik program in Huntington. For children ages 1½ and 4 years old, the class teaches socialization, body awareness, listening and communication skills, and activities stimulate language, literacy and cognitive development. The program begins Sept. 8 and costs $60 per month per family. Visit www.artsincluded.org/events for information.
Recognition
Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools and Tara Cocanower• of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District are among the 25 finalists for 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
• Phi Kappa Theta fraternity announced the Indiana Alpha Gamma chapter at Trine University received the Founder’s Cup at the 2022 Leadership Summit held in Texas. The Founder’s Cup is presented annually to a collegiate chapter that best exemplifies the fraternity’s core values and exceeds expectations in each of its five development areas – fraternal, leadership, intellectual, social and spiritual.
• The Delta Chi Fraternity International Headquarters awarded the Tri-State Chapter at Trine University with the 2021-22 President’s Cup in July. It is the fraternity’s most coveted and prestigious award, recognizing the top eight collegiate chapters.
Tutoring
Canterbury High School senior Anya Ramrakhiani has started a free tutoring program called Fort Wayne Hygge Tutoring. It prioritizes equity and inclusion in education by offering free, virtual tutoring to any student, pre-K through high school. Complete the form at https://forms.gle/eo3UpPiQYPnwd3p69 to sign up. High school and college students can become a tutor by filling out this form: https://forms.gle/E1r3KyP9uoqo41Y3A• .
