NEW HAVEN – Haley Hissong offered her early-afternoon biology class some advice before the students split into groups and fanned across New Haven Junior-Senior High School’s yard in search of a patch to study.
Don’t rope off bare areas under trees, Hissong said Thursday. Instead, she recommended the freshmen and sophomores look for thicker and taller tufts of vegetation because there would be more living items to observe.
“When you’re ready for me to cut your rope,” she said, “let me know.”
Hissong doesn’t usually take her lessons outside because time is often a restraint, she said, but students get bored indoors. The warm, sunny weather offered an attractive alternative to the classroom. “Not only is it good for them to be outside, but they’re working together,” she said.
Equipped with magnifying glasses, the teens had 10 minutes to document the living and nonliving objects – such as grass, insects and rocks – in their roped-off areas. They plan to return to their plots today to see how the mini ecosystem changed.
“They’re immersing themselves into the science,” Hissong said. “They’re taking a standard that I could easily do with a worksheet or a quick video or something that puts them to sleep – or I could have them out here actually doing it.”
After Hissong helped one group establish their plot’s perimeter, another student called out, asking her to identify something found on the ground.
“They’re from that tree,” the East Allen County Schools teacher said.
Hissong acknowledged the school’s lawn along Green Road lacked diverse vegetation, but she said it was valuable to have students see what was there – mostly grass and weeds.
“Even as high school students, it’s the revelation of, ‘OK, that is a living thing,’ ” Hissong said.
Cameron Fiore, a freshman, said he appreciated the hands-on activity.
“It’s nice to be outside,” he said, “and it’s way more fun.”