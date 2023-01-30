A Chicago prep school hockey team overwhelmed Warsaw Community Schools representatives with hugs and expressions of gratitude at the players’ first game since a semi collided with their bus on U.S. 30.
Without knowing which school the bus belonged to, Superintendent David Hoffert and other Warsaw officials responded to the collision, which happened on a Saturday night in November, a district news release said.
Witnesses told police the semi disregarded a traffic light by several seconds as the bus was making a left turn on a green arrow at U.S. 30 and Center Street, police have said. The bus was knocked on its side.
Police have said 16 people were injured, three badly.
Hoffert described the wreckage as a scary sight.
“While the students were not Warsaw Tigers, we quickly saw them as part of our community, and we treated them as we would our local families,” he said in a statement.
District officials – Jim LeMasters, Mark Fick, Kristy Newton – provided Saint Ignatius College Prep with a bus to transport students and helped escort parents to hospitals, the release said.
“The reaction to the accident is a perfect example of how our schools respond to the needs in our community and the caring for all students,” said LeMasters, director of facilities, operations and new construction.
The junior varsity hockey team invited the Warsaw officials, among others who assisted, to its Jan. 15 game. The guests were honored on the ice and given a hockey jersey with notes from team members, the release said.
The release indicated all but three Saint Ignatius students were able to return to the team, and those unable to play have returned to school and continue to heal.
“It was a special moment to see the students competing,” said Fick, Warsaw’s transportation director. “We were overwhelmed by the hugs, thanks and caring of the parents.”
The Warsaw group also learned members of the girls basketball team had sent the Chicago school get-well cards, which were prominently displayed in the arena hallway, the release said.
The Saint Ignatius team has remained in Warsaw’s thoughts and prayers, said Newton, assistant transportation director.
“We see them as a special part of our Warsaw community, and their school now holds a place in our hearts,” she said in a statement.
Concordia
BLAST, the Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team, will present its Black History Month assembly at Concordia Lutheran High School on Thursday. It will feature living legacies – families who attended Concordia in the mid-1970s and chose to send their children to Concordia. Scheduled participants: Tiffini Grimes, class of 2001; Arin Knox Hodges, class of 2002; Andrew Knox, class of 2004; Austin Knox, class of 2010; and Chanell Ridley• , class of 2006.
FWCS
A team from Memorial Park Middle School won the NASA TechRise Student Challenge, a national STEM competition for grades six to 12. This year, students had to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. The 60 winning teams each received $1,500 to build their experiments, a flight box in which to build it, technical support and an assigned spot on a high-altitude balloon flight this summer. Memorial Park’s team members are Madyson Ausderan, Ethan Carr, Briana Knoke, Lillian Knoke, Hailey Rabaduex and Alexandria Ausderan• .
IUFW
• Indiana University Fort Wayne announced steady enrollment for the spring semester. Highlights include a 7% increase in student ethnic diversity; a 10% increase in student gender diversity; a 17% increase in new admissions; a 20% increase in first-time college students; and a 60% increase in returning students.
Manchester
• Manchester University extended the deadline for its full-ride multicultural leadership scholarship to Tuesday. Contact admitinfo@manchester.edu for information.
• The Manchester University Presidential Search Committee will provide an update on the search process at two sessions Feb. 7 – at noon in Room 132 of Manchester University Fort Wayne, 10627 Diebold Road, and at 3:30 p.m. in Wine Recital Hall on the North Manchester campus. The public, students and employees are welcome. The deadline for presidential candidates to apply is Feb. 20. The current president, Dave McFadden, retires June 30.
Saint Francis
Devon Bond joined the University of Saint Francis as director of youth programming. She will organize the USF Discovery Academy, a grant-funded initiative that looks to foster academic exposure and invite students to see themselves on a college campus. Bond will act in a support role for faculty, who as camp facilitators will build relationships with students and act as powerful ambassadors to the collegiate system.
•
• Saint Francis social work students in the Social Work Practice with Organizations and Communities course completed projects to raise awareness of organizations doing good work in the community. The students served with Redemption House, working on flyers and other promotions, and they sought donations for care packages for Redemption House residents. They doubled their goal, collecting items for 40 bags. Students also served the Positive Resource Connection promoting the organization and collecting donations. Students in both groups had a combined donation of more than $1,800 in cash and in-kind donation items in their five-week projects. Students involved in the projects at Redemption House were Monica Sweigert, Kate Bender, Mary Carroll and Grace Revere. Students working with Positive Resource Connection were Haylee Nerio, Marie Schuhler, Anna Scantlin and Adilynn Girardot. The class was taught by Debby Beckman• .
Scholarships
Emmalee Hoot of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School, Bruce LaBounty of Snider High School, Aubrey McCraney of East Allen University, Sophia Couey of Leo Junior-Senior High School and Mueyae Pae• of South Side High School are the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars for Allen County. Each Lilly Endowment scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and an annual allocation of up to $900 for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study at any eligible Indiana college or university. Scholars are known for their community involvement, academics, character and leadership.
• High school students have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to apply for the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students in science, technology, engineering and math. Winning students receive a $1,000 deposit into an Indiana CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings plan and letterman jackets. Visit http://bit.ly/3Y9a3ED for information.
• The Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana named several Trine University civil engineering majors, including Jacob Barkey of Auburn and Benjamin Stoffel• of Andrews, as 2022 APAI Scholars.
Warsaw
Dhanishka Sudarsan, a fifth grader from Harrison Elementary School, was the Kosciusko County Spelling Bee winner. Konrad Kolembe• , a fifth grader from Jefferson Elementary School, was the runner-up.
Send nominations for Teacher Honor Roll to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.
Send items for Education Notebook to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.