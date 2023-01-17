Two northeast Indiana universities and Parkview Health are partnering on an accelerated nursing degree program launching in August.
Huntington University nursing faculty will teach classes on Indiana Tech's main Fort Wayne campus. Parkview will provide clinical placements to students, job placement upon successful program completion, and tuition support to qualifying students, a news release said.
The format allows students to earn their bachelor's degree in nursing in 13 months.
Jodi Eckert, director of nursing at Huntington, described the program as the perfect choice for students seeking a career that's more than a job.
"All of us at Huntington University are proud of our nursing program, our students and our graduates," Eckert said in a statement. "Huntington also has a long legacy of helping students align their work with their commitment to service and faith. And Indiana Tech’s proven commitment to every student’s success ensures they'll have great facilities in which to learn and the support they need, every step of the way."
Graduates will be well-positioned to immediately enter the nursing field, said Steve Herendeen, Indiana Tech vice president for enrollment management.
"This Parkview Health, Indiana Tech and Huntington University partnership brings together a high-quality degree program, excellent facilities in a convenient location, and outstanding tuition support and job placement opportunities for every student," Herendeen said in a statement.
