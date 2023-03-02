Fort Wayne Community Schools’ immersive half-day program at Electric Works has gained another $625,000 sponsor – Parkview Health.
FWCS will name one of Amp Lab’s four educational studios in honor of the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation for five years, after board approval Monday.
The agreement with the health network marks the district’s third–ever offering of naming rights to a commercial entity. The others – 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and the Surack Family Foundation – were approved last year. Their naming rights are also for Amp Lab studios.
FWCS officials have said the district needs business partners to help pay for Amp Lab’s costs. The program isn’t adding to FWCS’ enrollment, which would generate more tuition support dollars from the state.
The board in 2020 approved a 10-year lease of Building 31 at the former General Electric campus along Broadway south of downtown. The district agreed to rent 26,046 square feet at a base rent of $15 per square foot, or $390,690, which was to rise 2.25% per year.
FWCS also agreed to pay a tenant improvement budget to ensure the 1940s-era building was renovated to meet classroom needs. That cost was estimated at $7.01 per square foot.
Amp Lab opened to students in August.
Riley Johnson, its director, said Parkview’s financial sponsorship builds on an existing relationship.
Students have partnered with Parkview on its Forever in Your Heart program, which gives families keepsakes to remember a deceased loved one, Johnson said. Specifically, the teens helped develop new prototypes of mementos, he said, noting Amp Lab students have access to equipment including 3D printers.
A group is also helping Parkview develop educational materials for its initiative that teaches safe sleep and basic infant care courses to eighth graders, Johnson said.
Board member Noah Smith asked about the atmosphere at Electric Works now that other entities, including Do it Best, have moved in.
Johnson said he was nervous the professionals might be frustrated to see groups of 17-year-olds on the Electric Works campus, but “they’ve welcomed our kids as much as our kids have welcomed them.”
Amp Lab is intentional about welcoming its new neighbors, Johnson said, adding the students wrote hundreds of welcome cards to the Do it Best employees. He saw about 40 of those cards sitting on employees’ desks during a recent visit to the company.