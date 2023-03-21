Southwest Allen County Schools’ plans to work with a facilitator skilled in diversity and inclusion issues in April have fallen through, Superintendent Park Ginder confirmed after the board meeting Tuesday.
The most notable action of the night was the unanimous approval of new school hours, which take effect for the 2023-24 academic year.
Ginder wouldn’t elaborate on why the proposed $60,000 consulting agreement with Will Moreland was pulled from the agenda.
“We just hadn’t reached the place where we were ready to complete it,” Ginder said, “and his timeline and our timeline were moving forward.”
The 7,800-student district was seeking outside guidance as it navigated diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
Ginder said it’s disappointing the district’s partnership with Moreland didn’t advance. Moreland’s proposed services included spring and fall community forums and fall assemblies at the middle and high schools.
Holding activities as planned in mid-April is unlikely, Ginder said.
“We are working again with United Front to potentially find people that could do the work that we had hoped Mr. Moreland (would) do,” the superintendent said. “We are probably not anywhere near our previous timeline.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved a new transportation model that will shake up school hours next academic year.
SACS currently operates with two sets of similar school schedules – one for the secondary buildings and another for the elementaries. This is known as a two-tier model.
A third tier will be introduced next year – one that splits sister schools across three levels. Homestead High School and Woodside Middle School will make up the first tier; Summit Middle School and Covington and Whispering Meadows elementary schools will make up the second tier; and the remaining elementary schools will make up the third tier.
Ginder said he is pleased the board endorsed the administration’s preference.
“Overall, it’s going to serve our kids and community better,” he said.
The change is expected to improve driver availability, increase bus route efficiency and reliability, create shorter travel times for students, lower fuel costs and reduce traffic congestion in and around schools.
Keeping sister schools together would have been the simplest solution, Transportation Director Mike Martin said, but that arrangement wouldn’t have eased the district’s problems.
“There’s still five buses short on the elementary side, meaning we have five buses that have to double route,” Martin said of the simplest option.
Stephanie Veit, board secretary, acknowledged later start times for some schools might inconvenience working parents, but she said it’s better than getting bus route cancellations alerts the night before a school day.
Route cancellations are continuing under the current system. Martin said two were canceled Monday, and a couple were canceled last week.
“When we cancel a route, it’s because mechanics are driving, the office staff is driving,” he said. “There’s no other way around it. We have to cancel a route.”