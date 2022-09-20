Students walking to class at Purdue University Fort Wayne were greeted Tuesday by anti-abortion activists and graphic photographs.
“This is a school, this isn’t a political playground,” one passerby shouted. “Get out of here.”
The display is by the anti-abortion organization Created Equal’s “Road-Trip for Life.” Ava Frank, a spokeswoman for the Ohio-based organization, is originally from Bluffton and is one of five Created Equal leaders from northeast Indiana.
Despite Indiana’s new law prohibiting nearly all abortions in the state, Frank said the group will continue its efforts in Indiana and around the country.
“A lot of people still think it’s OK,” Frank said. “That’s why we’re here, to change the culture’s hearts and minds, because laws won’t change unless people change.”
Indiana’s abortion law went into effect last Thursday. A judge heard arguments Monday on the law’s constitutionality and said she hopes to rule on whether to issue an injunction “expeditiously.”
Amelia Alcantar-Lopez, a PFW student, had “just a conversation” with an activist on campus Tuesday.
“Nothing heated,” she said, “nothing bad.”
Alcantar-Lopez said she holds a “middle ground” opinion on the issue and that the conversation didn’t change her mind.
“Situations are not always the best, and it’s not me at the end of the day,” Alcantar-Lopez said. “If I encourage it, or if I don’t encourage it, at the end of the day, it’s that one person’s decision.”
Another student, Ellis Rogers, said he asked one activist for sources on the graphic photos and claimed that pictures used by anti-abortion protestors are usually “not legitimate photos or are doctored in some way.”
He also believes if the state bans abortion, that decision shouldn’t be based on religion.
“I’m very much into just fact-checking people whenever I can,” Rogers said. “You can argue for or against abortion – as long as you have a legitimate argument that’s based in facts and science.”
PFW student Williams Olwadamilola talked at length with one activist. While he believes abortion “is right in some situations and circumstances,” Olwadamilola still respects the activist’s opinion.
“Abortion is wrong, because it’s a life that you’re killing,” Olwadamilola said. “But in the situation whereby the mother’s life is also at risk of being traumatized or something like that, I feel like the baby – it hasn’t seen the world yet, it hasn’t seen any buildings, it hasn’t even seen the sun yet – you can get rid of it.”
Frank said the group’s tactics – which include displaying graphic photos it claims are of aborted embryos and fetuses along with conversations with college students about the morality of abortion – are similar to those “used back in other human rights injustices.”
However, some PFW students criticized the display. Jessica Schiel said the photos were “so drastic.”
“Fearmongering is not a good way to prove your point,” Schiel said. “If you’re going to make a point like this, you should be able to back it up with actual facts and sentiments,” not religious arguments.
Another student, Sanjana Harwani, called the photos “morbid” and questioned why the group is still holding such events since the ban took effect.
“You already passed a law, so stop bothering us,” Harwani said. “You won; what is the need to show these horrible, disgusting pictures, bro?”