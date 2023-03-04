The budget approved by the Indiana House would increase K-12 funding by almost $2 billion over the next two years, leading to a 5.8% statewide increase in dollars per student statewide in the first year.
Although some local officials see the additional money as a positive step, they’re concerned about another part of the budget that could cost some districts millions.
Two area districts’ chief financial officers – Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Kathy Friend and East Allen County Schools’ Patrick McCann – shared their thoughts on the budget this week.
Friend said she feels good about the budget’s first year but wishes the second included a higher increase. Funding per average daily membership, or ADM, will increase 4.8% in fiscal year 2024 for FWCS and 2.1% in fiscal year 2025.
EACS will see increases of 5.5% and 2.1% in those respective years. McCann said what lawmakers have done so far is “fairly positive.”
“Overall, I think we’re pretty satisfied with the efforts that the House Republicans have proposed,” he said.
The most encouraging numbers are the increases in funding for programs for English-language learners and special education, McCann said. Statewide, funding for English-language learner programs will increase by almost 34% over the two-year period, and special education will see a 12% increase.
McCann said the additional funding could help the district, which he said is always looking for teachers’ assistants to help out in English-language learner classrooms.
“We have a strong Burmese population within East Allen County Schools,” McCann said. “A lot of them need that one-on-one assistance just to focus on the basics of learning the language.”
Friend said additional money for those areas is always welcomed because they’re “very underfunded.” The programs operate at deficit at FWCS, which means federal and state dollars allocated specifically to them don’t provide adequate funding – so the district’s general fund covers the shortfall.
“We still have a funding deficit there, but we’ll pick up about $2.4 million over the two years in those two categories, which is something we have been really working on to try to explain to legislators,” she said. “This piece is just critically important – and that’s throughout the state.”
The biggest issue Friend has with the budget comes from outside the funding formula. She’s concerned with a provision that would flatten district’s property tax levies, reducing the maximum levy to 40 cents per $100 of assessed value by 2031.
“That piece is going to be detrimental,” she said.
Property taxes provide money for schools’ operations funds, which Friend said is used for expenditures such as transportation and capital projects.
Currently the FWCS property tax rate is about 60 cents per $100 of assessed value, and EACS’ rate is more than 51 cents. Some districts in the state have rates below 40 cents and won’t be impacted, McCann said, but a majority have higher rates.
Friend said that this year FWCS collected about a net $57 million from its property tax levy.
“There really hasn’t been a lot of discussion on this,” she said. “So school districts haven’t really been able to – we couldn’t have previously reacted because we didn’t know this was coming.”
Although McCann said the increases to the funding formula are promising, he also said capping districts’ property taxes could prove “very difficult.”
“If they’re going to cap it at 40 cents, that’s going to be a significant impact,” McCann said. “I can’t predict what the assessed value would be, but it would be a sizable decrease in property tax levy.”
If the cap makes it into the budget, McCann thinks the state may need to increase the amount of funds that can be transferred from a district’s education fund to its operations fund. Currently, that annual cap is 15%.
Friend wants to work with lawmakers to achieve a good outcome for FWCS and hopes the final product will allow for pay increases for teachers.
“This is the first step in the process,” she said. “So we’ll try to educate and learn … and work with those on the Senate side and those on the House side, because eventually they’ll come together and they’ll work through this.”
Wayne Barker, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, said in a statement his district is excited about the total funds available this budget cycle.
“Moreover, we are excited to see the Senate begin their work with this proposed budget based on their leadership’s recent statements about their views for accountability for all schools receiving state dollars,” Barker said.
A spokeswoman for Southwest Allen County Schools said it’s too early in the legislative session to comment.
“There are still too many unknowns,” SACS Communications Director Stacey Fleming said in an email. “We remain hopeful something will happen to produce positive outcomes for public schools.”
Despite opposition from all House Democrats, the state’s biennial budget was passed Feb.23 by a 66-29 vote. It now will be discussed and possibly amended in the Senate.