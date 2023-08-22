NEW HAVEN – East Allen County Schools stakeholders who want input on the district’s proposed $136 million spending plan will get their chance next month.
The public hearing for the 2024 budget is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the administration building, 1240 Indiana 930 East, New Haven.
The proposed budget is about 14% higher than the previous year, with the debt service fund seeing the largest increase – 73%. The proposed budgets for the education and operations funds are respectively 9% and 7% higher than the previous year, Chief Financial Officer Patrick McCann told the board Tuesday.
The tax levy will be advertised as $35.6 million, up from $29 million, he added.
The levy supports the debt service fund and the operations fund, which will be advertised at $18.4 million and $34.4 million, respectively. The operations fund covers items not directly tied to instruction, including bus drivers, new buses, capital projects, utilities and central office staff.
McCann said he anticipates a higher certified tax rate. Internal projections show it could increase about 12 cents, to 90 cents from 77.6 cents, per $100 in assessed value.
That doesn’t mean those numbers are fixed, however. Districts draft their budgets when various factors are unknown, such as assessed valuation in the taxable area. Final numbers are often lower than what’s advertised during the budget process, McCann said, citing data from recent years.
“This is overstated in case the assessed value would come in low,” he said. “Advertising a lower rate would prohibit East Allen from collecting all tax revenue.”
Internal projections show net assessed valuation could grow 4%, McCann said. He noted the tax rate dropped about 10 cents in 2023 because assessed value increased more than 17%.
About $83 million – or 61% of the advertised budget – is earmarked for the education fund. The dollars will largely support salaries and benefits for teachers, classroom assistants and school administration, McCann said.
State funding, including basic tuition support, funnels into the education fund.
McCann didn’t say how much more the average property taxpayer might pay under the proposed budget.
The board is expected to adopt the budget Oct. 17.
In other business, the board accepted a $15,000 grant from the Don Wood Foundation for the new electric vehicle go-kart team at the East Allen Career Center. Manufacturing students plan to form a team and compete against other Hoosier high school teams at the Purdue University evGrand Prix.