Students at Purdue University-Fort Wayne will soon be unable to access TikTok on the school's Wi-Fi networks.
Purdue has joined a growing number of colleges across the country in blocking access to the popular social media company, a spokesman for the university confirmed Wednesday.
Geoff Thomas, senior director of media relations at PFW, said the Fort Wayne campus is working to implement the policy but has "yet to receive a projected time frame."
Purdue has begun blocking access to TikTok's website and mobile app across the school's wireless networks, senior communication specialist Trevor Peters said in a statement. He said the policy is intended to "address concerns about cybersecurity risks to user data privacy, algorithmic censorship of free speech and threats to national security."
"This step is based on TikTok’s overly invasive privacy and use agreements that allow for significant access to phone data (such as keystrokes, geolocation and contacts) and the need, based on a Purdue IT security audit, to provide further protection for Purdue University systems," Peters said.
TikTok, which is owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, has come under fire in recent months from politicians, both in Indiana and around the country. Late last year, Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two lawsuits in Allen Superior Court against the social media platform.
The app has been banned on Indiana state government devices since Dec. 7, and Purdue University announced in February TikTok is no longer permitted on devices issued or subsidized by the university.