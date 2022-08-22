The Office of the Dean of Students is getting a new name at Purdue University Fort Wayne to better reflect its role in supporting student success and well-being, a news release said.
Kerrie Fineran will oversee the Office of Student Conduct and Care, among other areas, in her new role as interim associate vice chancellor for student wellness. She has experience working in college counseling centers, on crisis response teams and with student conduct referrals, the release said.
Fineran also has a proven leadership track record as outgoing chair of the Department of Counseling and Graduate Education, said Krissy Creager, a university vice chancellor.
“Student mental health and wellness continues to be a critical component of our strategic plan, of student success in general, and of supreme importance throughout higher education nationwide,” Creager said in a statement. “I am extremely excited that Kerrie has accepted a position that helps the university strengthen its effectiveness in these areas.”
Purdue Fort Wayne will move to self-operating mental health counseling for students beginning next academic year, the release said. For the school year beginning today, the university said it will continue working with The Bowen Center to provide services through the student assistance program while laying the foundation for the new model. The Bowen Center will continue as a referral partner in the future.
Ryan Wooley, director of undergraduate recruitment, also received a three-year appointment as an interim associate vice chancellor. His focus is enrollment management, the university said. It is noted that Wooley will continue as director of undergraduate recruitment while adding leadership responsibilities for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, New Student Programs, the Office of Financial Aid, and the Office of International Education.
“In this expanded role, he will assume responsibility for streamlining and integrating recruitment among prospective student segments that have potential for significant growth,” Creager said. “His oversight of financial aid and programs for new students will help streamline and strengthen the entire enrollment process.”
Donation
Teachers Credit Union • presented the Questa Education Foundation with a $5,000 donation on behalf of the TCU Foundation. The funds will support the foundation’s Scholars Program to help more students access a college education.
Early learning
• The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has for the fourth year provided funding for the Waterford Upstart pre-K learning program. Waterford Upstart is a responsive, online education tool that adapts to the needs of children, providing lessons in reading, math and science 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Parents and caregivers are provided with resources – including a computer and, if needed, internet service – that help them become the first and most influential teachers of their children. Families also receive a coach who guides families through phone calls, emails or text messages. A coach might offer, for example, tips on positive parent-child engagement offline that enhance mindset skills, which are critical in the education process. The state funding means there is not a financial cost to caregivers. Families with children entering kindergarten next fall may apply at WaterfordUpstart.org or by calling 888-982-9898.
Grace
• The Morgan Library at Grace College and Seminary received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting All Students,” which seeks to provide quality resources for those learning online. The funds were used to purchase an overhead book scanner – a self-service scanning system that lets students and staff scan and export content using an intuitive user interface.
Saint Francis
Michelle Fleig-Palmer• , Master of Healthcare Administration director at the University of Saint Francis, delivered presentations on health care-related topics this summer at St. Bonaventure University, at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and at Michigan State University. Fleig-Palmer also served with a group of colleagues who received the University of Nebraska Collaboration Initiative Planning Grant award, and she completed the Padua Leadership Training Program through the Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University.
Scholarships
Huntington University’s nursing department announced the 2022-23 scholarship recipients are Alicen Rinehart, Caitlyn Fisher, Brianna Shane and Danielle Cummins• .
• Shambaugh & Son L.P. announced the recipients of the Legacy Scholarship Program created by Mark Shambaugh, retired CEO, and his wife, Sandie, to support students enrolled in the Purdue University system who are relatives of Shambaugh & Son employees and retirees, or students who have worked as an intern. Recipients are Nicholas Wamsley, Dyllan Floyd, Jackson Denny, Brandon Ullom and David Aurich of Purdue Fort Wayne; Jakob Huitt of Purdue Northwest; and Joel Deininger, Anna Jamicich, Andrew Harris, Maxwell Imler, Carter M. Hamlin and Joshua Siemers• of Purdue West Lafayette.
Trine
• Trine University’s 32nd annual Alumni and Friends Scholarship Golf Outing raised in excess of $105,000, topping last year’s outing by more than $18,000. The event benefits the Trine Fund for student scholarships, which lets deserving students earn a degree at Trine. The 2023 outing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
