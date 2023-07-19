Leaders of Purdue University Fort Wayne and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne traded handshakes and signatures today to formalize their growing partnership.
"This relationship is going to provide hope and direction and opportunity for kids," said Joe Jordan, Boys and Girls Clubs president and CEO. "We have to make sure our kids have an element of hope in their lives. When they lose hope, we lose them."
The memorandum of understanding Jordan and university Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer signed at the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center outlines the access the youth organization has to Purdue Fort Wayne's campus, faculty, staff, programming and resources.
"This is what we're all about," Elsenbaumer said, referring to building community relationships. "Only through those partnerships can we all succeed and give opportunities for everyone to succeed and find their career pathway."