Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to give the Rhinehart Music Center a neighbor – a $22 million music technology building that already has $6 million in private donations.
Site work for the 26,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2024 with a projected opening date in fall 2027 – almost a decade after the university opened the music technology center on Sweetwater’s corporate campus, Purdue Fort Wayne said in a news release Thursday.
The School of Music expects more than 300 students this fall, which the university said is almost double the inaugural class of 170 students.
“This spectacular new facility will serve as the launchpad for the next generation of students enrolled in our music industry, popular music and music technology programs,” Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said in a statement.
The building will be adjacent to the Rhinehart Music Center, which is next to the Hilliard Gates Sports Center on the university’s main campus in northeast Fort Wayne.
The estimated cost is $22 million, with about $7 million expected to come from private philanthropy. Two lead gifts – $3 million from Chuck and Lisa Surack and $3 million from the Auer Foundation – are applied to the target expected to come from donations, university spokesman Geoff Thomas said.
“Of course,” he said, “if we get more than the remaining $1 million being sought from private philanthropy, the requests for additional funding will adjust accordingly.”
The Suracks have supported the School of Music since its inception in 2017, the release said. The couple partnered with Purdue Fort Wayne to create an 8,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2018 with studio and classroom space on the Sweetwater campus in northwest Fort Wayne.
Chuck Surack is CEO of Surack Enterprises and founder and chairman of Sweetwater.
“To know that interest in Purdue Fort Wayne’s programming on our Sweetwater campus has created a need to build a new structure to replace the one we dedicated just four years ago is a very positive sign for the university and the region,” Chuck Surack said in a statement.
The university said the expansion aligns with the broader community goal of turning Fort Wayne into one of the country’s top-10 music cities over the next decade. Local officials unveiled the Allen County Together economic development action plan in January.
“We are so grateful to Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation for demonstrating their confidence in Purdue Fort Wayne and for stepping forward to support this much-needed music technology building,” Elsenbaumer said.