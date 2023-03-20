A Purdue University Fort Wayne mechanical engineering professor expects he will develop international collaborations through his role as a Fulbright-Nokia Distinguished Chair next academic year.
Zhuming Bi is the university’s first faculty member to have earned this appointment, a news release said.
Distinguished Chair positions are viewed among the most prestigious in Fulbright’s scholar program, the release said, adding Fulbright alumni include 63 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners and 78 MacArthur Fellows.
The Fulbright-Nokia Distinguished Chair is jointly funded by the Nokia Foundation and the Fulbright Finland Foundation, which promotes a wider exchange of knowledge and professional talents through educational contacts between Finland and the United States, the release said.
At Purdue Fort Wayne, Bi teaches in the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering and serves as the Harris Chair of Wireless Communication and Applied Research.
He will conduct research on sustainable manufacturing at the Lappeenranta University of Technology in Finland from September to December as part of the grant program, the release said.
“Some of the benefits of this experience for my teaching and the university will be developing international collaborations in digital manufacturing, serving as an ambassador to promote cultural and educational values of the U.S., and networking with international scholars in information and communication technologies for manufacturing applications in the future,” Bi said in a statement.
Bishop Luers
Registration is open for Luers Knight 2023, an event supporting Bishop Luers High School set for 6 to 11 p.m. April 21. It will feature a three-course meal, jazz band and show choir performances, and silent/live auctions, among other activities. Registration is $75 and closes April 7. Visit www.bishopluers.org/luers-knight-2023 for information. The theme is the Bond That U-Knights Us.
Canterbury
Former Canterbury School basketball standout and two-time plane crash survivor Austin Hatch is expected to return to the school today to share his story with students and staff. He will also be given an honorary Canterbury School Class of 2013 diploma. After the second plane crash, Hatch left Fort Wayne to live with family in California, where he spent his senior year and then graduated from Los Angeles Loyola High School. Hatch’s visit to Canterbury is sponsored by the Parrott Chapel Speaker Series, established in 2017 by the family of Michael and Kathryn Parrott to provide financial support to strengthen the chapel experience for all Canterbury students.
Film festival
Allen County Public Library is accepting entries for its annual Teen Film Festival through April 29. Middle and high school students can submit their work in various categories, including 18-second short, comedy, drama and documentary. A panel of independent judges will review all entries and select a winner and runner-up for each category. The awards ceremony is set for June 3 at the main library, 900 Library Plaza. There is no entry fee. Visit https://filmfreeway.com/ACPLTeenFilmFestival or contact Eugene Gussenhoven at Egussenhoven@acpl.info for information.
FWCS
The Fort Wayne Community Schools board last week approved Melissa Richards as the district’s director of well-being and alternative programs. She joined FWCS in 2016 as an elementary director. In her new role, Richards will oversee social emotional programs for students and the district’s Centers for Academic Success and other alternative programs. She replaces Lisa Richardson, who resigned in February.
The board recognized Wayne High School student Rudy Ruiz for earning a gold rating with distinction for the Indiana State School Music Association state solo and ensemble for wind/percussion/string. Ruiz was the first Wayne student in more than a decade to receive a gold rating at the state level, and his “with distinction” honor means he had the highest score in the competition. He is the first Wayne student to receive the prestigious title.
Grace
The Grace College Department of Humanities and Office of Faith, Learning, & Scholarship will welcome award-winning Christian poet and scholar James Matthew Wilson to campus this week for a mini residency. A poetry reading and book signing is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Library, 921 Connection Circle, Winona Lake. Wilson will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of Grace’s Lyceum Lecture series at Westminster Hall, 105 Ninth St., Winona Lake. Both events are free and open to the public.
Huntington
Huntington University received 19 faculty and student awards in the 2023 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts. The university topped every other school in animation, narrative film and faculty awards.
Tim Smith, professor of non-Western history at Huntington, has published a peer-reviewed article in Historical Yearbook, a scientific journal. Smith’s article focuses on British officials’ clandestine meetings with Ho Chi Minh before the outbreak of the First Vietnam War. Minh was a Vietnamese revolutionary who served as prime minister of Vietnam from 1945 to 1955 and as president of the country from 1945 until his death in 1969. It is titled, “Clandestine Meetings in Hanoi: British Liaisons with Ho Chi Minh, and Vo Nguyen Giap, in 1946.”
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a 21st Century Scholars sign-up event Saturday at Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Times vary by grade: 9 to 10:30 a.m. for grades seven and eight; 11 a.m. to noon for grade nine; and 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. for grade 12. At the event, students can complete their 21st Century Scholars requirements to maintain their eligibility for the scholarship. Students can also explore local college options, and seniors can file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Visit link.ivytech.edu/scholarsevent to register.
Manchester
Brooklyn Schumm, a Manchester University senior, has artwork featured this semester in Link Gallery at the North Manchester campus. An East Noble High School graduate, Schumm is majoring in art. The 2023 Senior Art Show exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays when classes are in session. The gallery wraps around Wine Recital Hall in Otho Winger Memorial Hall. Visitor parking is available next to the Jo Young Switzer Center and Lockie and Augustus Chinworth Center.
Recognition
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis junior Madison Werling achieved the highest score on the Medical College Admissions Test in the institution’s history. A Woodlan Junior-Senior High School graduate, Werling plans to apply to medical school at Indiana University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University.
Elizabeth Kuebler-Wolf, an associate professor of art history at Saint Francis, will participate in an elite summer seminar on teaching European art, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Memphis, Tennessee. The topic is “Power and Absence: Connecting Renaissance Art to Diverse Audiences.” Only 20 scholars nationwide are annually chosen to attend the seminar, which is funded by the Samuel H. Kress Foundation.
Danielle Peterson, an assistant professor of social work at Saint Francis, was one of 25 scholars selected nationwide to participate in the Council of Independent Colleges’ summer seminar on teaching at DePaul University in Chicago. The theme is “Teaching Interfaith Understanding.”
