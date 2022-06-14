Raindrops quickly turned into a downpour Monday afternoon, preventing retired Superintendent Wendy Robinson from fully savoring the new name of a downtown Fort Wayne Community Schools facility.
The building, which offers numerous services for students and families, is now the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center. It is the third district structure named after a woman, longtime board member Steve Corona said, noting the others are Holland Elementary School and the Helen P. Brown Natatorium.
“The addition of your name to the FACE Center proves (to) future generations that women are giants, too,” Corona told Robinson at the school board meeting following the celebration.
Robinson – the first woman, the first Black person and the first FWCS graduate to lead the district – said she couldn’t have done anything better with her life.
“I am past honored,” Robinson said. “For a Black woman to have her name on anything, and people not to call her names instead of putting her name on a building, in this era, is remarkable. And I hoped that everything I ever did brought honor to this district, and with the naming of that building, you brought honor to my family, my ancestors, my grandkids, my kids. We will never forget your kindness.”
More than 70 people – including those affiliated with FWCS and community leaders – celebrated with Robinson indoors before the new name was unveiled on the digital sign at Clinton Street and Douglas Avenue. The sign affixed to the building will be updated later.
Attendees snacked on popcorn and cookies while they mingled and watched video clips about Robinson’s time with the district, both as a student and her 47 years as an employee – 17 of which as superintendent.
Such a gathering wasn’t possible when Robinson retired in June 2020, when many in-person events were disrupted by COVID-19.
Robinson, who described herself as a COVID long-hauler, mostly sat in a wheelchair with oxygen tubes in her nose, but she didn’t let those keep people at bay.
“If I haven’t hugged you, come up here,” Robinson said into the microphone.
Her husband, Jim, said he was glad for his wife’s recognition.
“I’m proud of her,” he said as Robinson socialized. “She worked hard for 47 years.”
Anne Duff, board president, credited Julie Hollingsworth – the board member who was president when Robinson retired – for the idea. Hollingsworth said the Family and Community Engagement Center was the perfect facility to name in honor of Robinson.
“This is a natural choice because this was her vision,” Hollingsworth said.
Robinson and other top district leaders began envisioning the center, often referred to as FACE, about 10 years ago, Deputy Superintendent D. Faye Williams-Robbins told the board.
Its services include those related to student placement and enrollment, health and wellness, and college and career readiness.
“We began to develop conversations around the ever-increasing diversity within our district and how we can better support our students around just their basic needs,” Williams-Robbins said.
“Those basics needs, we knew, sometimes could become a hurdle, a barrier to accessing and excelling in academics. It was through those conversations, and a desire to increase our supports, that FACE was born.”
Nobody does anything alone, Robinson said. She credited her longevity as superintendent to the board, who backed her ideas.
“Those relationships mean something,” she said. “Yes, I worked for them, and I was never, ever unclear about who I worked for, but I also was able to work with them. So this honor today is in part because of the support I got.”