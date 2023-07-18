In split votes, the Southwest Allen County Schools board agreed tonight to address race issues with the help of one organization, but it refused to OK another.
Member Brad Mills said language about diversity, equity and inclusion on the rejected group’s website turned him off.
“That has a lot of negative connotations,” he said.
He declined to elaborate after the meeting.
The board approved using the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism to provide staff training, which costs $7,000 for up to 50 people.
Superintendent Park Ginder had proposed using Rise, a nonprofit that generally doesn’t charge for services, to facilitate community forums.
The district will now explore community engagement options with FAIR.
Board president Jennifer Bennett and Stephanie Veit voted against FAIR doing the training work Ginder presented. They voted in favor a separate motion supporting Rise's community engagement.
The other three members – Mills, Mark Gilpin and Kim Moppert – voted in support of FAIR and opposed Rise's community engagement.