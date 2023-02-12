Southwest Allen County Schools is making changes – including to policies addressing bigotry and racism – in the wake of learning it is failing minority students, Superintendent Park Ginder said in a video message to families Sunday.
Students must return to school today ready to learn in a safe and inviting environment, Ginder said, stressing there’s no place for disruptive demonstrations.
“We cannot let last week’s events become something that they weren’t,” Ginder said in the four-minute video. “It was not a call for further division. It was a call for change.”
Ginder released the video days after students’ frustrations about the district’s handling of racial issues escalated in demonstrations and discussions at the predominantly white Homestead High School.
Parents also received similar communication from their child’s school.
Since Thursday, Ginder said, he has contacted community leaders and organizations, including Fort Wayne United, to help SACS improve cultural competency districtwide.
Other efforts include creating and expanding student leadership opportunities for minority students and updating the district’s policy to expand with greater specificity the consequences for expressions of bigotry and racism, Ginder said.
“Change won’t happen overnight,” he said, “but these are among the first steps to healing our community.”
Additional resources and counseling services will be available to SACS students today, he said.
Today is the first school day since Thursday’s uproar over a social media post that featured an image of a Homestead student in blackface. Students told The Journal Gazette last week that the viral image was the last straw in a series of mistreatment minority students endure.
Minority students constitute about 25% of Homestead’s enrollment, which totals about 2,500 this academic year, according to state data. The district, which has about 7,800 students, is also 75% white.
A threatening social media post and at least one altercation at school further heightened tensions at Homestead. Both incidents led to an arrest, but only the latter involved a Homestead student, officials have said.
Ginder acknowledged Homestead had two “disheartening incidents of fighting” but said social media posts of Thursday’s events don’t accurately portray what happened.
“The bulk of our students were calling for unity and were distressed by the actions of their peers,” he said.
Ginder noted SACS has worked with law enforcement since Thursday to ensure campus safety and will do so again today.