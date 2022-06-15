Southwest Allen County Schools leaders didn’t let brief, intermittent periods of darkness disrupt conversations Tuesday about their need to ask voters to back a November referendum that would support staffing positions.
By the time discussions shifted to possible school expansions, the four members attending the work session in person seemed unfazed whenever the Administration Building experienced a blip in power.
“The power keeps going off here,” Superintendent Park Ginder said to board member Doug Copley, who participated virtually.
The hourlong work session was among the few activities SACS held Tuesday. Summer school classes, enrichment programs, camps and other activities were canceled because of Monday’s storm damage and lingering power outages.
Using electronic documents for reference, Ginder and other administrators briefed the board about the operating referendum, which will be the subject of a presentation at next week’s board meeting.
If passed, the ballot measure would support positions including classroom teachers and others who directly help students, Ginder said, explaining it would help address the retention and attraction of talent.
SACS plans to ask for the same rate as in 2016 – 15 cents per $100 of assessed home value, officials said.
“That seems like a big message right there,” board member Mark Gilpin said.
The referendum wouldn’t address the district’s need to increase classroom space to accommodate population growth. SACS is instead eyeing bond issuances for expansions to Summit Middle School and two elementary schools, Deer Ridge and Whispering Meadows.
The projects would address residents’ desire to maintain small class sizes and to keep student-to-teacher ratios at “excellent levels,” Ginder said, citing findings from the district’s recent listening tour.
The price tag is difficult to predict, Ginder said, and it’s not only because of inflation. The district is only in preliminary discussions with architects, he said.
But, he said, the work could be combined in one big bond issuance or three – a more appealing option.
“It makes the tax impact easier to spread out,” he said.