An image of a weapons detection system flashed Tuesday on a screen behind Superintendent Mark Daniel, who said he once couldn’t fathom requesting such equipment for schools.
“This is tough,” the Fort Wayne Community Schools leader said. “Ten years ago, I wouldn’t put that up on a screen. Today, I think I’d be negligent if I didn’t.”
The district might ask voters in November to support an eight-year safety and well-being referendum that would provide additional funding for initiatives and equipment, such as weapon detectors at the middle and high schools. The board must decide whether to proceed with the ballot measure by June 12.
FWCS anticipates the estimated maximum annual cost for taxpayers would be $76 based on the district’s average homestead property value, $167,325.
“I know it’s an investment,” Daniel said during an informational meeting at North Side High School. “But here’s the bottom line: We have to do this. We have to have safer schools until things start to turn around in our world.”
FWCS first publicized the potential referendum at a February news conference held days after guns were found at two high schools. At that time, Daniel said nine weapons had been brought to FWCS grounds this academic year.
Since then, a shooting killed six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
Daniel referenced that and other shootings during his presentation, noting FWCS wants to make the city’s schools safer through the proposed referendum.
Equipment – including modernizing and enhancing current tools – would be a small part of the referendum, Daniel said, adding most of the tax dollars would go toward personnel.
FWCS – a district with nearly 30,000 students, nearly 4,000 employees and 65 buildings – has a security department of three people, Daniel said. “We’re way understaffed,” he said.
The $2 million security staffing budget could increase by an estimated $6.9 million through the referendum. Plans shared Tuesday include adding nine school resource officers for a total of 18; adding 17 mental health therapists for a total of 49; and adding 56 student advocates – a new position.
Such employees would have various responsibilities. They would build positive relationships with students, respond to safety issues, lead emergency response training and patrol the school for unauthorized visitors.
“Our goal is really, really safe schools,” Daniel said. “Safer, safer, safer.”