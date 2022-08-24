Northwest Allen County Schools leaders this week refused a $63,770 offer for land eyed for a recreational trail along Union Chapel Road.
Board members couldn't ignore their safety concerns around Maple Creek Middle School, which has an entrance/exit off Union Chapel.
"I think from a student safety and a public safety (standpoint), it's a bad idea," board President Ron Felger said.
Allen County's highway department would have been responsible for trail maintenance and upkeep had NACS accepted the county commissioners' offer for the 2 acres of right of way between Corbin and Coldwater roads.
Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, has said the segment is an important section of trail because it would help connect northeast Allen County to the rest of the trail system.
School board members previously voiced concerns about the trail's proposed location, and those worries were reinforced when officials visited the property immediately before Monday's meeting. Steve Bartkus noticed that the group obstructed drivers' view.
"They couldn't see around us," he said. "We were standing right where the trail was going to be. It's just difficult for people to look west to check their sight of vision to see if it was clear for them to pull out."
Kent Somers, board vice president, agreed that the proposed pathway would pose dangers for trail users and drivers. He referenced recent collisions along the Pufferbelly Trail – last week's crash between a vehicle and bicyclist on Wallen Road and the pedestrian fatality last fall on Carroll Road.
Board members indicated they would consider other district property for the trail.
"We've got a lot of land along the north side," Bartkus said. "I think we want to help. We want to work with people."