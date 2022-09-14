School closings/delays: Sept. 14 The Journal Gazette Sep 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foggy conditions have several northeast Indiana school systems operating under a two-hour delay, including East Allen County Schools. For a complete and updated list, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Fort Wayne's Hyde Brothers Booksellers will continue after loss Stocks Market Data by TradingView