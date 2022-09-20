School closings/delays: Sept. 20 The Journal Gazette Sep 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foggy conditions have several northeast Indiana school systems under a two-hour delay, including East Noble School Corp. For complete and updated list, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting GOP officials named in Oath Keepers report respond, say no current affiliation The Dish: Howie's on Hamilton to highlight drink makers Ruoff cuts workforce by almost 5% Stocks Market Data by TradingView