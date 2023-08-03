Stacks of new bookbags needed continuous replenishment at a Fort Wayne park Thursday as families streamed by and grabbed one for each of their schoolchildren.
The color choices – including black, gray, green, purple and pink – seemed overwhelming for one young boy, who slung a blue backpack over his shoulder after some deliberation.
Autumn Starner had hoped to get more than a bookbag from the Fort Wayne Housing Authority’s annual back-to-school and tailgate event at Tillman Park. Her son also needs items including disinfecting wipes, dry erase markers, a reusable water bottle and a pencil box for third grade.
“I need help getting school supplies,” Starner said, noting she’s on a fixed income.
LaDonna Curry’s children, who are in first and fifth grades, noted how everything’s more expensive. Her children need items such as paper towels, facial tissues and hand sanitizer for school.
“It’s actually on a list,” Curry said of the latter item.
Preparing for the new academic year is expected to cost American families hundreds of dollars. On average, families plan to spend almost $900 on back-to-school items. That’s about $25 more than last year, according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Total spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year, the retail group said.
A survey by RetailMeNot suggests the average family will spend even more on their back-to-school spending – $1,498. The figure includes $513 for furniture and household items, $377 for electronics, $357 for clothing and $251 for school supplies. College students, who were included in the survey, need more varied supplies than younger children.
The retail federation survey, which polled 7,843 consumers, found demand for electronics is driving increased spending. Nearly 70% of shoppers expected to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year. That’s up from 65% last year, and it is the highest in the survey’s 20-year history.
Laptops, tablets and calculators were common shopping list items, the survey found.
About 46% of shoppers are stressed about the amount they will spend for school supplies this year, up from 40% last year, RetailMeNot found. It noted 36% of shoppers are stressed about budgeting, suggesting the effects of inflation are still apparent.
Sarah Smith of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority is aware back-to-school costs are climbing. Addressing the need takes community involvement, she said.
“It takes a village,” Smith said as families milled about Tillman Park before 500 bookbags were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “Welcome. We’re your village.”
The free event was held in partnership with the Bloom Project Inc. and Old National Bank.