Building a third Northwest Allen County middle school wouldn’t be possible without the “gracious” property owners who agreed to sell the district about 122 acres of farmland near Huntertown, leaders said.
“I’m humbled that they’re so excited about seeing this grow into the legacy of a school for future generations,” Brandon Bitting, assistant superintendent for safety and operations, told the board Monday.
The board approved buying about 31 acres from Steven and Suzanne Malcolm for $735,250 and about 91 acres from Ed Hatch for $1,945,750. Member Steve Bartkus abstained from voting because of family connections. Vice President Liz Hathaway was absent.
The purchase prices were the average of two appraisals, Bitting said. He described the property owners as gracious for entertaining discussions with NACS because they likely could receive more money from private buyers, such as developers.
The properties are north of Shoaff Road, west of Lima Road. The Malcolm property is at 16700 Bell Road, and the Hatch property is at 3106 W. Shoaff Road and 3000 McComb Road.
Bitting noted both families have NACS ties. Steven Malcolm’s father, Joseph, served on the board in the 1990s, and Hatch’s mother taught in the same Huntertown Elementary School classroom for more than 30 years.
“I think it’s important that we understand that heritage,” Bitting said.
The 8,200-student district is building a new middle school with space for 1,000 students on the advice of demographer Jerome McKibben. He told leaders last fall to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 in the next decade and to prioritize middle and high school facilities.
The new middle school is part of the district’s $178 million strategy to address enrollment growth. Plans include renovating and expanding Carroll High School and building a standalone central office. The latter project will create more space for students at Perry Hill Elementary School, which currently houses central office staff.
McKibben suggested the district build a school somewhere north and east, as best as it could, Bitting said. Factors including drainage, utilities and road improvements were considered as the district explored options.
“This was not an overnight decision,” board President Kent Somers said.
He said the planned retention ponds should eliminate concerns about drainage on the chosen property.
Superintendent Wayne Barker said the district would work with them to minimize the construction’s effect on the property’s neighbors, some of whom attended Monday’s meeting.
“We’ll create a plan to try to make sure we’re communicating regularly with you,” Barker said. “We certainly want this to be a good experience for everyone.”