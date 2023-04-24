Ten high school teams – including six from Fort Wayne Community Schools – are expected to compete in a regional pitch competition Thursday at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
The top two teams will travel in June to the Innovate WithIN state finals, where they will face eight other Indiana teams vying to win $25,000 in seed funding toward their business and $10,000 each in a 529 college savings account, a news release said.
All state finalists are invited to attend an immersion trip in Washington, D.C.
The STARTedUP Foundation’s high school pitch competition is the largest nationwide and gives students an opportunity to create business plans and showcase entrepreneurial ideas, its website states.
Nearly 2,500 students signed up to compete this year. Don Wettrick, STARTedUP Foundation co-founder and CEO, described the participation as record-breaking.
“We have seen such an improvement in the student’s pitches and heard from educators of how they have seen a mindset shift in their classrooms,” Wettrick said in a statement. “When you bring a mindset of innovation into the classroom, things change for students. These young people are able to visualize real-world opportunities and are challenged to explore their own entrepreneurial passions.”
The FWCS teams represent Amp Lab at Electric Works, the half-day program for juniors and seniors that launched this academic year. Amp Lab posted on social media about its excitement to have six regional finalists.
The participating Amp Lab students are Versailles Burnett, Eli Clough, Hunter Ngo, Seth Cavinder, Emilie Henry, Adrianna Senteney, I’Anna Ritumalta, Saul Robles, Jasmine Rodriguez, Jennifer Loo, Jocelyn Lopez, Samsawn Pakasawn and Landen Zwick.
“We are grateful for all of our students and excited to represent Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Region 5,” the Amp Lab post said.
Region 5 comprises Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
The other regional finalists are Zachary Owens and Tristan Paquer of Manchester Junior-Senior High School; Nash Brown, Aiden Nichols and Connor Wueller of DeKalb High School; Eli Edmond and Coltyn Sellers of Wabash High School; and Tatum Lockhart of Garrett High School.
Their pitches will be judged by David Watkins, a senior vice president at the Indiana Economic Development Corp.; Ron Elsenbaumer, Purdue Fort Wayne chancellor; and Rosalina Perez, program manager at the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center.
The event is scheduled to begin with opening remarks at 9 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. in the International Ballroom at Walb Student Union, the release said. It is open to the public, and a remote viewing option is available. Visit startedupfoundation.org/region-5 for information.
Along with hosting the regional contest, Purdue Fort Wayne is among the Indiana colleges offering scholarships to Innovate WithIN participants.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Day – the first Day of Giving for Ivy Tech Community College – exceeded its statewide goal with 1,839 gifts contributing $241,685, which will provide for immediate student and programmatic needs across the state. The Ivy Tech Foundation set a goal of 600 contributions to recognize the college’s 60th anniversary. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw received contributions totaling $12,291.
Indiana high school students can enroll in courses for free this summer at Ivy Tech Community College. Qualifying students – including eighth graders entering ninth grade and graduating seniors – will receive free tuition and textbooks, with no limit on the number of courses students can take. Visit https://bit.ly/3Aao8aQ for information.
Luers
Jim Huth announced his resignation as Bishop Luers High School principal effective June 30.
Manchester
Manchester University will honor Glynn Hines, Fort Wayne City Council president, and Michael Packnett, retired Parkview Health CEO, at the May 20 commencement. Each will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities. Packnett will be honored during the 9 a.m. health science graduate and professional commencement exercises, and Hines will be recognized at the 11 a.m. undergraduate ceremony. Both ceremonies will be held at Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus.
PFW
Purdue University Fort Wayne’s fifth annual Day of Giving is Wednesday. Visit pfw.edu/dayofgiving for information.
Recognition
Team THRUST, the Huntington County 4-H robotics team, was one of 10 teams representing Indiana at the FIRST Championship in Houston.
Saint Francis
University of Saint Francis alumnus Josh Pedretti joined Mario Baldassari, an assistant professor of psychology, and an international team of co-investigators in publishing an original empirical article in the journal Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications. Pedretti presented his work about crime eyewitnesses as keynote speaker at the university’s Student Research Exhibition last year.
Katie Bell joined the university as assistant director of annual giving. She previously served as assistant director of housing at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Bell has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Saint Francis and a master’s degree in higher education from Purdue Global.
John Sellers joined the university as an instructional media specialist. He will collaborate with faculty and staff to develop and implement multimedia materials, including videos, interactive simulations and podcasts to enhance teaching and learning initiatives.
Scholarships
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative awarded an $800 scholarship to Hayden Mullen of Paulding High School in Ohio.
Canterbury High school senior Isabelle Ellis was one of only 12 Indiana student-athletes – and the only one from the Fort Wayne area – to receive the 2023 IHSAA Cato Memorial Scholarship. Recipients got a $2,500 scholarship and were recognized at the Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards established by Forté Sports Medicine.
SACS
Woodside Middle School of Southwest Allen County Schools advanced to last week’s We the People Middle School National Invitational. Awards are expected to be presented tonight.
Trine
Trine University welcomed 14 students into the Delta Mu Delta business honor society during a ceremony last month. Inductees included Anna Dee of Berne, Jessica Griffith of Auburn, Hilary Parsons of Fremont, and Lucianne Pelaez and Grant Teller of Angola.
The Trine University Board of Trustees approved the promotion of 16 university faculty members. Vinzenz Lang, and Timothy “TJ” Murphy were promoted from instructor to assistant professor. Max Gong, Kinsey Kelly, David Quist, Megan Tolin, Anthony Vasaturo, Emily Watkins and Godfred Yamoah were promoted from assistant professor to associate professor. Maria Gerschutz, Gary Greene, Anthony Kline, Amanda Malefyt, Hong Park, Kelly Trusty and Kevin Woolverton were promoted from associate professor to full professor.
Central Noble High School was among six schools that participated in a day of chemistry-and-chemical-engineering-themed activities at On TrAC: Trine Applications in Chemistry, a new Trine event. It was hosted by the McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering and Department of Chemistry. High school Advanced Placement and dual credit chemistry teachers were invited to bring their advanced science classes.