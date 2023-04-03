Two Fort Wayne Mad Ants players had a choice to make, and it wasn’t about their actions on the court.
Pedro Bradshaw and Jermaine Samuels Jr. were instead judging the top three entries in the Allen County Public Library’s first Sneakerhead Art Contest, which was conducted in partnership with the basketball team in honor of Black History Month.
The Mad Ants agreed a Southwest Allen County Schools sixth grader scored a slam dunk with her design, which incorporated such elements as the team mascot along with colors beyond the team’s gray, navy and gold.
“What I think makes it stand out the most is definitely the detail,” Samuels said in a Mad Ants social media video announcing the winner.
Bradshaw agreed, pointing to a basketball drawn at the back of the shoe.
“I would rock those,” he said.
Gwen Updegraff, a Woodside Middle School student, received a Mad Ants backpack filled with team products, an autographed basketball, an autographed jersey and an autographed sneaker for her winning entry.
More than 600 students entered the contest online or by visiting library branches, according to a news release. The competition was open to grades K-12.
“We are so happy that so many students learned about Sneakerhead culture and shared their creative designs,” Beth Boatright, ACPL director of programs and partnerships, said in a statement.
The library described sneakerheads as having a deep appreciation for the footwear and sneaker culture, which has been a longtime source of art, expression, fashion and function in the Black community.
Along with judging entries, the Mad Ants released multiple videos promoting the February contest on the team’s social media accounts, the release said.
“Who better than the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to select our winner and spread the word about the wonderful resources at our libraries?” Boatright added.
The team was thrilled to participate, said Dan Vance, the Mad Ants’ director of public relations and social media.
“They had a lot of fun judging and going through so many creative designs,” Vance said in a statement. “Being involved with ACPL through this contest has been a rewarding crossover experience, including over 11,000 video views on our social media platforms as players promoted the contest and shared their favorite shoe to play in.”
Commission
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for the next faculty commission member through April 28. Candidates must live in Indiana and hold a full-time teaching, research or other position at a public institution of higher education. The commission meets about 25 days annually. The faculty member appointment is a two-year commitment beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2025. A nominating committee will present recommendations to Gov. Eric Holcomb. The post is currently filled by Edward Berger of Purdue University. His term ends June 30. Visit www.in.gov/che for information.
Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will hold Go Ivy Day from 9 a.m. to noon April 14 at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. High school students can learn about campus life and opportunities at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. Students can sign up at link.ivytech.edu/ivyday. Pre-registration is required to get a free lunch.
Ivy Tech Day – Ivy Tech Community College’s first Day of Giving is set for April 11. The 24-hour fundraiser seeks to reach 600 gifts in celebration of the college’s 60th anniversary. It is part of the Ivy Tech Foundation’s five-year, $285 million campaign. Visit www.ivytech.edu/giveday for information.
Manchester
Manchester University will host KaLyn Banks Coghill for their presentation, “Hashtag Activism: Social Media, and its Power to Start the Conversation Around Sexual Violence and Impact Change.” The program is set for 11 a.m. today in Cordier Auditorium at the North Manchester campus. It is free and open to the public.
Manchester University has set April 19 as Giving Day. The one-day fundraising goal is $200,000. Money raised will benefit The Manchester Fund, which helps provide scholarships for students who might not otherwise be able to afford a Manchester education. It also addresses the university community’s day-to-day needs, such as technology updates and travel expenses. Go to givingday.manchester.edu/pages/home-2253 for information.
Frank Aerts has joined Manchester University Fort Wayne as an associate professor in the new doctoral of physical therapy program.
Recognition
For the 12th consecutive year, Indiana Tech has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2023-24 by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. Military Friendly is a standard measuring an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Indiana Tech was also recognized as a Top 10-Gold Level institution among graduate programs.
Homestead High School’s digital media program won Radio and Sports Media School of the Year at the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters conference and awards ceremony last month. This marked Homestead’s fifth radio state championship in the last seven years. Homestead received a 10 first-place awards. The following students were honored: Christopher Bay, Devyn Brown, Nada Dahouk, Cameron Elder, Ian Fraser, Anthony Gery, Macy Gray, Morgan Gullett, Braxton Hall, Noah Johanningsmeier, Noah Lancz, Michelle Obioma, Henry Schwartz and Ryan Weidler.
Opportunity
Four Star Leadership with Gen. Tommy Franks will accept applications and nominations for its high school leadership program through May 3 at FourStarLeader.com. There will be 70 top-performing students chosen for the program, which is set for July 9 to 14 in Oklahoma. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming. Applicants must be current high school freshmen, sophomores or juniors. School advisers, coaches, scout leaders and directors of youth programs are encouraged to nominate students.
Saint Francis
Louise “Lou” Weber, the University of Saint Francis sciences division director, is featured in a book to be published by Broadleaf Books on April 11. “Love Your Mother: 50 States, 50 Stories, and 50 Women United for Climate Justice” by Mallory McDuff highlights women from every state, with Weber’s story representing Indiana. Weber has a book of her own coming out in April, an ecology textbook titled “Understanding Nature: Ecology for a New Generation.”
The University of Saint Francis has introduced a public Events Calendar, calendar.sf.edu, for people seeking a one-stop online resource for upcoming events on and off campus.
Chelsie McCorkle, Saint Francis Writing Center director and assistant professor of English, presented at the Conference on College Composition and Communication in Chicago. Her presentation outlined instructional design with open educational resources and included recommendations for leading first-year writing programs through this type of adoption.
Saint Francis students in David Stehlik‘s class on Franciscan values and ethics in business delivered a presentation on ethical skillfulness, education and professional practice to the Northern Indiana CPCU Society Chapter at Brotherhood Mutual on March 9. CPCU stands for Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters.
Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Educators and school employees can nominate students deserving of attention for their leadership or contributions within the school community for Student Spotlight. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net. Include the nominee’s name, school, your name, contact information and reason for the nomination.
To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.