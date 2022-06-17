Smith-Green Community Schools announced Thursday it is searching for a new superintendent now that its current leader has plans to direct a district just north of Indianapolis.
Daniel Hile led the 1,200-student Churubusco district for five years and was the region’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year. He previously worked in Smith-Green as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
He will lead Noblesville Schools, which has about 10,600 students, effective July 1. Its board approved his contract Wednesday.
Jeremy Hart, Smith-Green school board president, congratulated Hile for his new role.
“His commitment to and success at Smith-Green Community Schools as a teacher, building administrator and superintendent is beyond measure, and he will be difficult to replace,” Hart said in a statement. “We wish him and his family all the very best. We are confident that he will experience the same level of success in Noblesville as he enjoyed here in Churubusco.”
Smith-Green will accept Hile’s resignation at its board meeting Monday, a news release said, adding Randy Zimmerly will be hired as interim superintendent. Zimmerly previously retired after serving as Westview Schools’ longtime superintendent. He most recently served for about eight months as interim superintendent at Fairfield Community Schools in Goshen.
Zimmerly and others will help the board develop the superintendent application process and establish an interview and hiring schedule, the release said.
Smith-Green is at least the fourth northeast Indiana district to undergo a leadership change in the last two years. Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools have each hired a new superintendent since 2020.
A Noblesville news release indicated that Hile, his wife and their two children plan to move to Noblesville. His son will attend Noblesville High School, and his daughter will be a college student.
Noting relationships are central to everything educators do, Hile said he looks forward to building strong connections in Noblesville.
“I’m humbled and excited to have this opportunity to be part of such an outstanding school culture and community,” he said in a statement.