A banner on Indiana Tech’s campus features student Jordyn Hartfield beneath the words “believe it” – a pairing the soon-to-be graduate’s teenage self probably couldn’t fathom.
Despite attending a prestigious Detroit high school with a strong college prep curriculum, Hartfield resisted the pressure to be great. She didn’t want to be a star student, she said, so she chose not to complete homework.
“They were kind of putting us against each other,” Hartfield said. “So to kind of eliminate myself from the competition, I just wouldn’t show up.”
Hartfield was uninterested in higher education, assuming it would be more of the same.
“That just was not the vision that I had for myself,” she said, noting she planned to immediately join the workforce instead. “I never saw myself, like, going to college or anything like that.”
The 21-year-old network engineering major is now weeks away from joining 1,045 other Indiana Tech students in obtaining academic degrees. The university will celebrate the graduates during a May 13 commencement at Memorial Coliseum.
Northeast Indiana’s college graduation season begins today with Huntington University’s ceremonies.
Hartfield’s postsecondary trajectory changed when Indiana Tech contacted her after seeing her information on a college recruiting site. Hartfield said she created the profile because of a high school requirement.
Hartfield didn’t tour Indiana Tech’s Fort Wayne campus before arriving for her first semester at age 17.
“Talk about bravery,” said Susan McGrade, an adviser to the National Society of Black Engineers, a student group Hartfield joined.
Hartfield never regretted her decision to become a Warrior, she said. And her perception of college – influenced by Hollywood portrayals – shattered as she became part of the Indiana Tech community. Small, close-knit universities weren’t on Hartfield’s radar in high school, she said, chalking it up to coming from a large metropolitan area dominated by large institutions.
Faculty helped Hartfield decide a major, which she changed several times before landing on network engineering, she said. Software engineering and cybersecurity were among the fields she disliked.
“My favorite thing about Tech is just how much of a family we are,” Hartfield said. “I can talk to anyone about anything.”
Hartfield was also involved with the Career Center, which reports to Dan Stoker, the vice president for student affairs.
He invited Hartfield – whom he described as inquisitive, direct and thoughtful – to join his VP Advisory Council. The student group offers feedback on policies, campus improvements and the student experience.
“She represents the voices of other students well, in addition to presenting herself in a professional manner,” Stoker said by email.
He also nominated Hartfield to be a presidential ambassador, a role asking students to represent the university on and off campus. These students interact with the Board of Trustees and participate in homecoming and Alumni Board events, among others.
Stoker knew Hartfield would represent the university well, he said, especially after seeing her flourish while talking with alumni at a homecoming event.
“As I watched Jordyn across the room, she seemed a natural in what many would consider to be an uncomfortable setting,” Stoker said. “She found commonalities with the alumni, asked questions and got to know them and what they did as a career.”
Kristi Jarmus met a shyer Hartfield a few years ago. Jarmus, the director of alumni relations, said Hartfield was working to get out of her comfort zone.
“She’s broken out of that box,” Jarmus said, adding Hartfield embraced every opportunity on campus.
McGrade agreed.
“She grew into these opportunities that were offered to her,” McGrade said, adding Hartfield’s leadership has shone with the National Society of Black Engineers.
Hartfield is willing to take hard, unpopular stances when it comes to following the organization’s policies, McGrade said.
“She does it because she wants everyone to be treated the same,” McGrade said. “She works hard to make her voice heard.”
Hartfield will remain in Fort Wayne after graduation, when her internship at Steel Dynamics Inc. will transition into a full-time job.
“I can’t even imagine where I would be if Tech never reached out to me,” she said.
Jarmus is confident Hartfield will remain involved with the university.
“She’s already joined an alumni committee,” Jarmus said.