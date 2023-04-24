Kindergartners in neon yellow helmets cheered Monday upon the reveal of 24 bicycles in a Southwest Allen County Schools gymnasium.
Within minutes, physical education teacher Mandy Stout and Chris Kramer, a school resource officer, were helping the Haverhill Elementary School students overcome their first biking hurdle – how to kick up the kickstands.
“I got it,” one student announced amid other calls for assistance.
Haverhill is teaching kindergartners how to ride through All Kids Bike, a national initiative to add learn-to-ride programs to kindergarten physical education using donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.
The $6,000 one-time cost includes 24 balance-to-pedal conversion bikes, 24 helmets, one teacher instruction bike and an online eight-lesson curriculum.
The SACS Education Foundation awarded Kramer a grant to launch the program, which will be piloted at Haverhill before expanding to the district’s five other elementary schools. The school board accepted the $6,000 donation in March.
The program is further supported by the Indiana Department of Transportation, which donated more than 80 helmets, and Fort Wayne Outfitters, which will service the bikes. Fort Wayne Outfitters representatives also oversaw the bike assembly process Monday morning at Woodside Middle School.
Kramer credited eighth grader Elijah Frushour for building transportable bike stands and storage units for the bicycles.
A poll of Haverhill’s approximately 60 kindergartners showed the need for the program. About 70% didn’t know how to ride a bicycle independently, without training wheels or a parent’s steadying hand, Stout said.
The bicycle program starts with lessons involving bikes without pedals so children can learn the basics of balance by striding, leaning and maneuvering through turns. The pedals will be added later.
“It progresses at their own pace,” Stout said.
Students who already know how to ride a bike can gain confidence and practice safety on two wheels, a news release said.
The program isn’t just about bike riding lessons. It’s also a way for school resources officers to better engage and build relationships with SACS’ youngest students, said Kramer, who joined children in Monday’s biking activities with other Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers.
“Some of you have the hang of it already,” Stout said.