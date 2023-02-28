An internationally renowned civility coach will visit Southwest Allen County Schools in late April or early May, pending board approval, Superintendent Park Ginder told families in an email Monday.
Will Moreland is expected to help the district host a community forum involving students, staff, families and community members in dialogue, learning and healing.
"The discussion will help SACS build the foundation for how we can meaningfully foster a greater culture of inclusion and belonging throughout our district's schools," Ginder said.
The district is addressing concerns about racism that were spotlighted in student demonstrations Feb. 9.
SACS plans to work with Moreland throughout the summer, Ginder said, and it will welcome him back to SACS in September for school assemblies.