Southwest Allen County Schools anticipates a lower tax rate next year, even if voters renew the district’s operating referendum in November.
The 7,800-student district is internally projecting an 81.31-cent tax rate per $100 in assessed value, Director of Business Mark Snyder told the school board Tuesday. That’s a decrease of 1.45 cents from this year’s certified rate of 82.76 cents.
A board member asked whether the projected decline includes a successful Nov. 8 ballot measure. If approved, the 15-cent rate would let the district retain 46 positions currently supported by a referendum, including 43 classroom teachers, and it would provide funding for 26 additional positions, including 14 teachers.
“Even with an accepted referendum,” Snyder confirmed.
But the internal projection won’t match the 2023 budget advertisement. There, Snyder said, the rate will be listed as 98.28 cents for a $96.9 million budget with an overall $34.7 million levy.
School districts generally overstate advertised rates to ensure they capture all available tax dollars.
Of the overall budget, about $53 million is earmarked for the education fund, which supports teachers and other school-level positions.
That is $3.45 million more than what was budgeted this year, Snyder said.
He budgeted about 8.5% more for the operations fund – $23.5 million. SACS will benefit from a 5% growth quotient on its 2022 levy, resulting in an extra $741,029 in revenue, he said.
“We automatically receive this additional funding, as long as we advertise the maximum possible levy,” Snyder said.
The budget hearing is set for Oct. 11, with adoption expected Oct. 25.
In other business, the board discussed increasing the district’s substitute pay rates to recognize the work they do and to provide consistency with other Allen County districts.
The recommended rates align with the increases Northwest Allen County Schools approved last week – $100, $110 and $120, depending on the substitute’s qualifications. The East Allen County Schools board also was expected to consider the same rates Tuesday.
LuAnn Erickson, director of human resources, said SACS can’t match the compensation Fort Wayne Community Schools is offering. Substitutes there can make up to $170 per day.