Southwest Allen County Schools’ on-site work with a renowned civility coach will begin mid-April, pending board approval of a $60,000 consulting agreement.
The 7,800-student district is seeking outside guidance as it navigates diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
SACS enlisted the help of Will Moreland – a civility, diversity and inclusion expert – at the recommendation of Fort Wayne United, Superintendent Park Ginder said at the board meeting Tuesday.
Moreland’s firm, Moreland Training & Associates, is based in Phoenix.
“I really think he’s a quality person and a quality asset for us to leverage as we confront some things that we need to be better at as a community and a school corporation,” Ginder said.
The superintendent expects the community will be pleased with Moreland, whose proposed services include a spring and fall community forum and fall assemblies at the middle and high schools.
Ginder noted a group of district officials, including high school and central office administrators, participated in a video conference with the consultant.
“He is very accessible,” Ginder said. “There’s something about his person that just pulls you in.”
Fort Wayne United would pay for all reasonable travel expenses, such as airfare, hotel and a car rental for up to two people.
The board is expected to act on the agreement March 21, about a month before Moreland would travel to SACS.
A community event is planned for April 17, likely in Homestead’s new gym, Ginder said, and small-group workshops with adults and students would be held the next day at the high school.
Moreland would also provide 12 months of expert on-call diversity, equity and inclusion consultations.
SACS could seek suggestions about how to approach various topics through this service, Ginder said.
Kim Moppert, board vice president, asked whether activities are planned for the elementary level.
Ginder agreed with Moppert that diversity, equity and inclusion work can start in kindergarten, but he said Moreland’s work will focus on the middle and high schools. Those students are most likely to respond well to such discussions, the superintendent said.
SACS’ efforts to address this topic won’t be exclusive to its partnership with Moreland, Ginder said.
He expects the work will continue even after the consultant’s agreement expires.