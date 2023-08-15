Southwest Allen County Schools will begin listening sessions to address diversity and inclusion issues as early as October now that the board has unanimously agreed to work with the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism.
The plan approved Tuesday also includes professional development for staff.
Costs will likely be $17,000, although Superintendent Park Ginder said that could increase depending on the number of activities. He noted plans weren’t finalized.
The board’s decision came about six months after race concerns escalated in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School. That February day, minority students told The Journal Gazette the viral images of a classmate in blackface were the last straw in repeated mistreatment they’ve endured.
Kim Moppert, a retired SACS educator and board vice president, addressed the audience before her vote, noting she received a few emails that were critical of FAIR. She stressed it wasn’t a snap decision and described her experience as a teacher.
“I never saw my students as a collection of Black minority students, always as individuals,” Moppert said. “I believed, with my whole heart, we were better as a class if all my students, too, saw their classmates as individuals.”
Everyone wants the same outcome, she continued, but through different approaches.
”What we all want is for all students to be seen and heard and feel valued and to be safe,” Moppert said, encouraging people to contact her to further discuss the issue.
Moppert suggested working with FAIR during June discussions about a potential partnership with Rise, a nonprofit that uses sports as a vehicle to reduce racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. The athletics aspect wouldn’t have necessarily applied to the group’s work at SACS.
A representative from Rise shared information about the group at a May board meeting.
Nobody from FAIR attended a public SACS meeting, and the organization didn’t return an email from The Journal Gazette last week seeking a list of clients. Such information isn’t readily available on FAIR’s website.
The group launched in 2021 and describes itself as a nonpartisan organization advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans. Its website further says it promotes a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity in education, health care and the arts.
FAIR is critical of Ibram X. Kendi, a prominent voice against racism, in social media posts and documents including a 2021 letter to the U.S. Department of Education.
Along with establishing diversity corporate training, FAIR has “created literature guides, K-12 learning standards and lesson plans teaching children an honest and optimistic view of our nation’s history,” its website states.
April Gregg, a speaker during public comment, said the group isn’t the answer for SACS.
“They downplay a lot of real, everyday issues within the minority community,” Gregg said, adding her Black children no longer attend the district because they felt unsafe.
Rise, which the board rejected last month, would have addressed the discrimination and bias in SACS, Gregg said. She asserted staff and board members don’t want to face the real issues.
”You have to look at the bias within yourselves or we’re never going to correct the issue,” Gregg said.
Jeff Hersha, a SACS parent, applauded the board for selecting FAIR. He said it appears to be “fair for all” – a phrase used in the group’s website address.
“I think this is a topic that has become, in some instances, polarizing and divisive, and that’s unfortunate,” he said. “You’ve done a good job of selecting a program that I think fits the district that we want to be without creating maybe some of the other polarizing components.”
FAIR’s website boasts its success in bringing attention to cases of discrimination and intolerance. Its involvement in schools has also been highlighted in the press.
A Minnesota newspaper reported in July that a parent and FAIR volunteer unsuccessfully challenged a district over curriculum materials used in a high school English class. Her criticism focused on a graphic with examples of overt and covert white supremacy, which was shown to students before reading a book by civil rights activist John Lewis.
An attorney representing FAIR sent a letter to the principal about the matter, the Mankato Free Press reported.
Months earlier, FAIR filed a federal complaint against Seattle Public Schools and a school principal for discriminating against white students. They were excluded from a program that Black and multiracial students could attend, according to the Washington Policy Center.
In Illinois, FAIR last fall asserted a high school in suburban Chicago created an uncomfortable environment for some students with policies that were intended to foster inclusivity. Complaints involved surveys about students’ preferred pronouns and participation in affinity groups, including the Combined Racial Affinity Group and the White Anti-Racist Affinity Group, the Evanston Review reported.
FAIR is a fiscally sponsored project of United Charitable, which has housed the group under its nonprofit status. The foundation – which is undergoing a nationwide search for an executive director – anticipates it will be a standalone nonprofit organization by Nov. 1, its website states.
Jennifer Bennett, SACS board president, said board members will attend all FAIR-related functions “so that we are making sure it’s going in the direction that we want it to go in.”