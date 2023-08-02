Southwest Allen County Schools’ work to address diversity and inclusion issues could begin as early as September with listening sessions, should the board approve a plan presented Tuesday.
Under the proposal, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, or FAIR, would conduct six 90-minute listening sessions for $10,000. They would be held in September or October at the latest, Superintendent Park Ginder said, and the results would be public.
“We’d have a sense of who we are and where we’re going,” he said, “and then, hopefully, be able to set a course for proper education in our community as we look to serve all of our students better.”
FAIR would also provide staff with professional development that would provide unity-building strategies and introduce district leaders to FAIR’s approach to diversity and common humanity. Ginder said those activities would happen as early as November or December and cost $7,000.
Board member Mark Gilpin was ready to move the proposal – which was marked only for discussion – to action because he didn’t see a reason to wait two weeks to vote.
“I feel like we’ve talked about this a long time,” he said. “We’ve discussed this over and over. We’ve tried different avenues, and I think we’ve picked the right one.”
Gilpin rescinded his motion once Ginder said the district’s primary contact at FAIR is going on vacation, so voting earlier wouldn’t make a difference.
The predominantly white, 7,800-student district has been seeking outside guidance since race concerns escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
That day, minority students told The Journal Gazette the viral images of a classmate in blackface were the last straw in repeated mistreatment they’ve endured.
SACS initially proposed working with Will Moreland, a facilitator specializing in diversity and inclusion issues, but those plans stalled in March. In July, the board rejected working with Rise, a nonprofit that uses sports as a vehicle to reduce racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. The athletics aspect wouldn’t have necessarily applied to the group’s work at SACS.
FAIR describes itself as a nonpartisan organization advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans. Its website further says it promotes a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity.
The organization lists an address in Ashburn, Virginia, but it has chapters in 27 states, including one in Indiana that launched in March 2021.
The costs associated with FAIR’s services would be worth the investment, board President Jennifer Bennett said after the meeting. She noted she participated in a Zoom session with FAIR representatives and described her impressions of the group.
“(I) really liked what they had to say about the direction,” she said. “They could first diagnose where they see the issues are and then from there go with our community as well and also go within our school system.”