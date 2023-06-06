Southwest Allen County Schools board members aren’t ready to commit to a partnership with a national nonprofit that would help the district address diversity and inclusion concerns.
Members on Tuesday asked the district to consider possibilities in addition to Rise, a group Superintendent Park Ginder presented as a potential partner at meetings in May.
Kim Moppert, board vice president, suggested SACS explore resources offered by the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, also known as FAIR. She pointed to the nonpartisan organization’s K-12 pro-human learning standards, noting she wants programming offered districtwide.
“We’re trying to do it right,” Moppert said after the meeting.
Board member Mark Gilpin agreed, saying there’s no need to rush.
“Let’s take our time,” he said. “Do it right.”
Delaying a decision could jeopardize SACS’ ability to work with Rise, should the board decide to proceed with that partnership, Ginder said.
“They’re an organization that’s very, very active in our country, and we may put ourselves in a position where that’s not a possibility anymore,” the superintendent said after the meeting.
The 7,800-student district is seeking outside guidance as it navigates diversity and inclusion concerns that escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
“Regardless of race, ethnicity, athletic abilities, academic abilities, and all the things that encompass our community, every student in Southwest Allen County Schools should feel welcomed and supported while pursuing their postsecondary goals or, for our younger students, as they participate in their education,” Ginder said before the board began Tuesday’s discussion.
“Students build positive relationships when they are safe, engaged and included. We want every student to have the opportunity to experience these things and for our schools to demonstrate those attributes to the greatest extent possible.”
SACS initially proposed working with Will Moreland, a facilitator specializing in diversity and inclusion issues, but those plans stalled in March.
The district considered Rise, which generally doesn’t take a fee for service, at the recommendation of people with whom SACS has professional relationships, Ginder said.
Rise would be involved in surveying the community and conversational forums to help SACS make long-range plans for educational programming for students, educators and community members.
Ginder planned to contact Rise today about the board’s discussion.
“I would have liked to have taken this step tonight,” Ginder said after the meeting, “but we were redirected to slow down.”
Nobody addressed the topic during public comment, but a parent member of Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools told the board last month that it’s time for action.
Ginder said after Tuesday’s meeting that community members have a right to be frustrated.
“I don’t think that this decision tonight kills our direction, but I do want them to know that the educators, the teachers, the administrators in our district want to see that we move forward,” Ginder said. “I know that the feeling is it’s summer, maybe we have some extra time, but building programming of this nature is not something that just happens quickly. We need to be ready for August and September, so the clock is running.”