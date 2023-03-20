Southwest Allen County Schools families should soon know how their children’s schedules will be affected under a new transportation model set for implementation in August, per board approval.
The elected officials are expected to act Tuesday on the three-tier busing system and the related change to school start and end times. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the transportation conference room, 4810 Homestead Road.
SACS currently operates with two sets of similar school schedules – one for the secondary buildings and another for the elementaries. This is known as a two-tier model.
Adding a third tier should improve driver availability, increase bus route efficiency and reliability, create shorter travel times for students, lower fuel costs and reduce traffic congestion in and around schools, officials have said.
Under one possibility, Homestead High School would start at 7:30 a.m. and the two middle schools would begin 45 minutes later. The six elementary buildings would begin at 9:15 a.m.
The other option splits sister schools across tiers. Homestead and Woodside Middle School would make up the first tier; Summit Middle School and Covington and Whispering Meadows elementary schools would make up the second tier; and the remaining elementary schools would make up the third tier.
Families had until Sunday to submit feedback about the proposed changes. Superintendent Park Ginder said that input would be forwarded to the five board members Monday.
Mike Martin, the transportation director, told the board two weeks ago that the change should have happened sooner.
He showed the board plats of 12 housing developments that are under construction or planned in the district. Together, the projects are expected to add about 1,300 homes and 14 apartment buildings in a district that already faces the strain of a widespread driver shortage.
SACS’ decision will come about two months after Fort Wayne Community Schools announced new school start and end times related to its upcoming switch to a two-tier model.
Next academic year, FWCS secondary schools will start at 7:20 a.m., and elementary schools will start at 8:50 a.m. This replaces the existing three-tier structure that has different start times for middle and high schools.
Like SACS, FWCS sought community input as part of the decision-making process. The district received hundreds of comments through meetings and its online Let’s Talk feature.