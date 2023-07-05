Southwest Allen County Schools would partner with two organizations to address diversity issues under a proposal Superintendent Park Ginder shared with the board Wednesday.
Rise would facilitate community meetings and small-group discussions to collect input from students and community members about relationships in SACS schools. The conversations would also help the district consider activities, curriculum and needs to improve the learning culture and ensure all students feel welcomed and valued.
Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, or FAIR, would provide ongoing training, programming, educational resources and professional guidance as SACS develops solutions and learning activities.
“It’s just a discussion tonight,” Ginder told the board, “but we’d like to move forward as soon as possible with a dual-winged approach.”
After the meeting, he said he hopes plans will become definitive when the board next meets. That’s set for 7 p.m. July 18 in the transportation conference room, 4810 Homestead Road.
The 7,800-student district has been seeking outside guidance since diversity, equity and inclusion concerns escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
SACS initially proposed working with Will Moreland, a facilitator specializing in diversity and inclusion issues, but those plans stalled in March.
In May, Ginder suggested a partnership with Rise, which he has also called Rise to Win – its website address. The nonprofit uses sports as a vehicle to reduce racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Ginder has said the athletics aspect wouldn’t necessarily apply to the group’s work at SACS.
“The organization is well aware that they would just be helping us facilitate community forums and having conversations that can be difficult,” Ginder said Wednesday.
Board members last month asked the district to consider additional partners.
Kim Moppert, vice president, pitched FAIR at the June 6 meeting and highlighted the nonpartisan organization’s K-12 pro-human learning standards. She referred to the group by its website address, Fair for All.
Ginder envisions FAIR’s work would begin with educators. He noted he’s sent some potential curriculum items to teachers, but summer break has slowed feedback.
Moppert advocated for districtwide programming.
“It starts with our young ones,” she said. “I understand that what happened was with the older kids, but I think if we could… put into play some of their curriculum I think that would be a huge bonus for our kids K-12.”
Ginder agreed. He said he’s asked elementary school personnel to review the potential resources.
“I do think we need to do some things with the adults before we start pushing into the classroom,” he said.
Ginder has said Rise generally doesn’t take a fee for service. No potential cost was mentioned Wednesday regarding FAIR.