Friday work days might be eliminated for most Southwest Allen County Schools employees who work throughout the summer.
The district is eyeing a four-day workweek that would have summertime staff on the clock for 10 hours per day, except for those who work with students during summer school at Homestead High School. Such employees would be expected to work their regularly scheduled hours five days a week every day summer school is in session.
Superintendent Park Ginder presented the recommended hours to the board this week, drawing no questions from members.
The plan would be new for SACS, but it mirrors other districts' practices throughout the state, spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said Thursday.
With the shortened workweek, the central office and school offices normally open during the summer would be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
To ensure custodial, maintenance and transportation coverage on Fridays, some employees from those areas would have Mondays off instead.
Generally, employees would work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a paid 30-minute lunch, but individuals would be allowed to adjust their hours provided they log 40 total hours.
The district, which operates nine traditional schools, would return to a five-day work schedule on July 24.
The board is expected to vote on the issue at its Jan. 24 meeting.