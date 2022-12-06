A cramped Southwest Allen County middle school would get about 72,000 more square feet under a plan presented to the board Tuesday.
Expanding Summit Middle School to a 1,200-student building could cost an estimated $68 million, a representative from architecture firm Barton-Coe-Vilamaa said.
Summit, which opened on a 40-acre site at Homestead and Aboite Center roads in 1993, gained 32 students this academic year for a total enrollment of 859.
“We’re already in spaces used as classrooms that were never intended to be classrooms in that building,” Superintendent Park Ginder said.
The other middle school, Woodside, serves about 1,000 students but has 199,679 square feet compared to Summit’s 160,283 square feet.
Residential growth along the district’s northern border has SACS leaders planning for a bigger student body – an expectation supported by a recent demographic study.
Demographer Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research presented an enrollment forecast last spring showing SACS will gain more than 500 students by the 2031-32 academic year.
Ginder has previously said the district has considered possibilities to buy land in that area, but most properties were sold before the district could act or were unappealing because of floodplains or lack of space for a new school. That’s why additions to Summit and other buildings are being discussed.
Barton-Coe-Vilamaa’s preliminary plans for Summit include a northeast addition, smaller additions elsewhere and filling in the courtyard. Discussions about additional site renovations, such as to the athletic fields, haven’t happened.
Construction would take at least 18 months, including two summers, the architecture firm expects.
Board members had few questions about the presentation, which was marked on the agenda as a report.
No timetable about the project is set, Ginder said after the meeting.