Southwest Allen County Schools officials are considering working with a national nonprofit named Rise to address diversity and inclusion efforts.
“It became obvious that they have what it takes to help lead us in the area of racial reconciliation and community building,” Superintendent Park Ginder said Wednesday during a board meeting.
The 7,800-student district is seeking outside guidance as it navigates diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
SACS initially proposed working with Will Moreland, a facilitator specializing in diversity and inclusion issues, but those plans stalled in March.
Officials are now considering Rise, which was founded in 2015 and educates and empowers the sports community with the goals of eliminating racial discrimination, championing social justice and improving race relations.
“The central principle about this is community building,” said Andrew Mac Intosh, Rise chief program officer.
The nonprofit has worked with children, adults and professional organizations including the NBA and NFL, said Mac Intosh, who attended the meeting before leaving to drive back to Detroit, one of the organization’s locations.
The Indianapolis Colts, NCAA, USA Track & Field, and Indiana and Purdue universities are among the organizations in Indiana that have used its programming, according to Rise’s website.
The Rise curriculum addresses topics including bias and diversity concepts, the website says, and it teaches empathy and critical thinking, among other skills. After completing Rise programming, participants generally feel prepared to have difficult conversations about race and diversity, the website says, and most say they would intervene to stop racial discrimination.
“We believe that these are difficult conversations to have, important conversations to have,” Mac Intosh said, adding the conversations can be done in a productive, positive and solution-focused way.
Programs typically start with discussions about identity and the multidimensional nature of everyone’s identities, Mac Intosh said. He said that creates a foundation for other conversations.
“Who are we? How do we identify? How do others identify us? Where is there some commonality and some difference?” Mac Intosh said. “And, potentially, why?”
Ginder didn’t specify the type of work Rise might do for SACS, but he mentioned community forums or information-gathering events. The first steps wouldn’t happen before mid-summer.
“We want to know what our various communities think and feel, whether that’s students or adults,” Ginder said. “Then, moving forward, using that information to plan learning opportunities for different memberships in the community.” Ginder clarified that “memberships” could refer to groups such as middle and high school students, their parents or elementary teachers.
The board did not act on the matter. A potential contract and costs were not discussed.