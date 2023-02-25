A proposed deal between Southwest Allen County Schools and a local health care system could bring $75,000 to the district each of the next five years.
Superintendent Park Ginder shared a draft of the memorandum of understanding with Lutheran Health Network at Tuesday’s board meeting, noting he hopes the long-term sponsorship will be the first of many.
“Lutheran was the first to jump,” Ginder said.
Under the proposed terms, Lutheran would pay the district $75,000 annually, with $10,000 designated for the SACS Education Foundation. The nonprofit education foundation provides financial and general support to the district, including scholarships benefiting students’ enrichment activities outside of school.
Lutheran would also offer SACS employees a 40% membership discount to the OPS Fitness Club.
For students, Lutheran would work with SACS to create meaningful learning opportunities, such as job shadow experiences, skills labs and apprenticeships, the terms said. Ginder noted the district already provides educational offerings with the health network.
“I think that is awesome,” said Kim Moppert, board vice president.
In return, SACS would grant exclusive partnership rights in the health care category and provide first right of refusal for future sponsorship deals with the district. The exclusivity partnership would extend to all events happening on SACS campuses and properties.
Ginder said he would welcome more sponsors at SACS to underwrite science, culinary arts, welding and robotics programs, among others.
The proposal will return to the board later for approval, Ginder said.
SACS isn’t the first local district to seek sponsors. Fort Wayne Community Schools last year sought sponsorships from local companies while preparing to open Amp Lab at Electric Works, the district’s immersive half-day program for juniors and seniors. Two entities – 3Rivers Federal Credit Union and the Surack Family Foundation – have received naming rights as part of $625,000 sponsorships. Each agreement was for five years.