Southwest Allen County Schools is seeking applicants for a new monthly program that will give participants an in-depth look at district operations, including academics, transportation and food services.
The eight sessions provided through Southwest Education Advocates should provide insight about what it takes to serve 7,700 students, Superintendent Park Ginder said.
"Schools in general take an enormous amount of logistical and day-to-day support, but rarely do individuals have a clear picture as to the details and size of the operation that provides structure for teachers to teach and students to learn," he said by email.
Advocates should be passionate about education. They will meet monthly from October to May to learn about such areas as student services and business operations along with the district's culture and offerings. Activities are scheduled for two hours except for a four-hour session in March.
Participants will be recognized at the May 21 school board meeting. They won't have any obligations after that, Ginder said.
Southwest Education Advocates is months in the making. Ginder discussed it with the board during a Saturday morning work session in January, and he briefly mentioned it at a March board meeting.
SACS didn't develop the initiative from scratch. Several central Indiana districts inspired it, Ginder said, noting Carmel, Washington Township and Avon provided models.
"Public education is highly scrutinized today, and greatly influenced by stories in the media and via state and national legislative action," Ginder said. "It is our hope to be able to provide a look at the bigger picture and to help people gain a deeper understanding of the 'how' behind a day in the life of our schools."
Parents, employees, alumni and community members may apply through Sept. 11 via a link available at www.sacs.k12.in.us. Applicants must explain why they want to participate, and they should commit to every daytime and early evening session along with the late May board meeting.
The SACS administration team hopes to select 15 participants for the inaugural class, Ginder said, but that could increase depending on the number of applicants. The district plans to announce the group the week of Sept. 18.