The Southwest Allen County Schools board has accepted a donation from an anonymous corporate partner without disclosing the monetary amount, which an official described as "significant."
The benefactor requested anonymity over the course of the sponsorship's five-year duration, Superintendent Park Ginder said Wednesday.
But he described the donation – more than $10,000 – as a "great thing for our students at the high school level." Ginder said after the meeting that the "significant" monetary amount wouldn't be disclosed.
Luke Britt, Indiana's public access counselor, told The Journal Gazette by email Thursday that SACS can withhold the donor's identity. The district can also redact the name from a memorandum of understanding or agreement.
"They would have to disclose the monetary amount, however," Britt said.
The number would be auditable, and it should appear in a budget, line item or appropriation, Britt said.
SACS did not immediately provide the figure Thursday after The Journal Gazette shared Britt's response.
Ginder provided a simplified version of the memorandum of understanding in Wednesday's board packet. It represents the sponsorship agreement's material terms and will be incorporated in a formal contract within 120 days of approval.
"All of the things in this memo were looked at with our attorneys and reflect board policy 6040 concerning naming rights," Ginder said.
Terms indicate the sponsorship includes exclusive rights to specific categories of sponsorships in SACS, and it extends to all events on SACS campuses, properties and locations.
The sponsor will continue to partner in educational ventures and internship opportunities, terms state, and a benefit will be provided to district employees.
Either party can terminate the agreement with three months' written notice.
The three board members present – Jennifer Bennett, Kim Moppert and Mark Gilpin – unanimously approved the item without discussion.
The board last considered a long-term sponsorship in February, when Ginder shared a potential five-year agreement with Lutheran Health Network. The item was only brought to the board for discussion, not action.