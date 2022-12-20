Southwest Allen County Schools’ solution to a transportation problem will likely affect more than bus riders.
Efforts to make busing more efficient with fewer drivers will likely lead to new start and end times for schools, Superintendent Park Ginder said after Tuesday’s board meeting.
It’s too early to say what those changes might be, Ginder said, noting the 7,700-student district is working on routing issues with a company named Transfinder.
Ginder told the board in a brief update that he hopes to have more information by February.
SACS is exploring the possibility of switching to a three-tiered busing system from a two-tiered system – something now-retired Transportation Director Steve Lake mentioned in his annual report last year. Lake had said the strategy could reduce the number of buses needed at a given time.
SACS and other districts are facing transportation challenges because of a widespread bus driver shortage.
Under the existing two-tier system, buses first serve the secondary schools, which start within 15 minutes of each other beginning about 7:30 a.m. The buses then pick up elementary students, who start school around 9 a.m.
Moving to a three-tier system could mean not all buildings would start school at the same time as their sister schools, Ginder said, explaining the behind-the-scenes work after the board adjourned. For example, he said, one tier could include two secondary schools; another could have a mix of secondary and elementary schools; and a third could be all elementary schools.
To complicate matters, Ginder said, Aboite Elementary School houses a program that draws from the whole district.
Fort Wayne Community Schools is also rethinking transportation. It recently held a series of meetings – described by some officials as transportation meetings – to get families’ input about adjustments to school start and end times beginning with the next academic year.
The district of nearly 30,000 students has said it is proposing an earlier high school day to give students more opportunity to work, obtain internships and participate in cocurricular activities after school. The high schools implemented a 9:05 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. school day seven years ago.
Officials have said FWCS must be mindful of busing as it considers changes to the high school day because drivers need enough time between routes.