Southwest Allen County Schools is the latest district to consider supporting a new nonprofit focused on local education.
Superintendent Park Ginder told the board Tuesday that he’s excited about Grow Allen. He described it as a consortium to increase community involvement in public education countywide.
“There are community leaders in Fort Wayne and Allen County who have been dreaming about new things for our students,” he said. “When I say ‘our students,’ the students of Allen County.”
The East Allen County Schools board discussed the initiative last week, with action on a resolution publicly supporting Grow Allen expected next week. The Northwest Allen County Schools board is expected to consider such a document Monday with action expected in August. SACS is also expected to act on the proposal next month.
The initiative has four underlying pillars – early childhood education, life skills, work-based learning and advocacy.
SACS would spearhead the piece involving public-private partnerships and vocational opportunities, Ginder said. Commitment to the program involves the time of central office administrators and selected secondary school administrators.
Board member Mark Gilpin asked for the group’s website address. He searched for it, he said, but couldn’t find it.
“There isn’t one,” Ginder said. “This is really at the very, very beginning of its life.”
The organization has been in the works for about nine months, the superintendent said, noting participants most recently met in June.
Ron Turpin, an EACS board member involved in the initiative, said last week the goal is to have each of the local districts, including Fort Wayne Community Schools, sign onto the effort with an official launch next month.
Also Tuesday, the SACS board considered joining a mass lawsuit against social media companies. Ginder compared it to the litigation against Juul and other vape manufacturers.
“This is a little bit grander,” he said.
FWCS filed a lawsuit against the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat in the spring, alleging the platforms have created a mental health crisis in the district. The district’s legal team expected the lawsuit would be consolidated with other similar suits through a process called multidistrict litigation.
It’s unlikely SACS’ board will reach a resolution will quickly, Ginder said, but he sees value in participating in the lawsuit.
“We want to continue to send the message about how destructive social media is for our kids,” he said.
The EACS and NACS boards are expected to discuss next month whether to participate in the lawsuit.