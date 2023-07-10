An anonymous donation the Southwest Allen County Schools board recently approved will annually generate $75,000 for the next five years.
That equals $375,000 overall.
The district released the amount late last week after being pressed by The Journal Gazette to disclose the information after officials withheld it at the July 5 board meeting.
Superintendent Park Ginder described the amount as “significant,” noting it was more than $10,000.
Luke Britt, Indiana’s public access counselor, told The Journal Gazette the following day that SACS can withhold the corporate partner’s identity as requested, but the district would have to disclose the monetary amount.
The number would be auditable, Britt said last week, and it should appear in a budget, line item or appropriation.
Ginder provided a simplified version of the memorandum of understanding in the board packet. Terms indicate the sponsorship includes exclusive rights to specific categories of sponsorships in SACS, and it extends to all events on SACS campuses, properties and locations.
The sponsor will continue to partner in educational ventures and internship opportunities, terms state, and a benefit will be provided to district employees.
Either party can terminate the agreement with three months’ written notice.