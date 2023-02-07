Efforts to make busing more efficient in Southwest Allen County Schools could result in its youngest students beginning their day before 9 a.m.
Or they could begin class at 9:25 a.m. — slightly later than they do now.
Superintendent Park Ginder shared five options that would adjust school hours districtwide to the board Tuesday, stressing nothing is definite.
Each proposal would shift the 7,700-student district from a two-tiered busing system to a three-tiered setup.
“We just can't service our families right now in the current two tier system, Ginder said, noting frequent route cancellations.
The proposals are years in the making. Now-retired Transportation Director Steve Lake mentioned the possibility of switching to a three-tiered busing system from a two-tiered system during his annual report in 2021. Lake had said the strategy could reduce the number of buses needed at a given time.
Like other districts, SACS is facing transportation challenges because of a widespread bus driver shortage. It is working on routing issues with a company named Transfinder.
Under the existing two-tier system, buses first serve the secondary schools, which start within 15 minutes of each other beginning about 7:30 a.m. The buses then pick up elementary students, who start school around 9 a.m.
SACS' proposals came just weeks after Fort Wayne Community Schools announced it will implement new school hours in August to address transportation challenges. Instead of having different start times for elementary, middle and high schools, FWCS will have two start times: one for elementary schools and one for secondary schools.