In a mostly empty parking lot near Homestead High School, longtime bus driver Joel Rossi boarded a Southwest Allen County Schools bus today with the superintendent and briefed him on the basics needed to drive the vehicle.
Within minutes, Park Ginder was steering the bus through a course marked with traffic cones under Rossi's supervision during a media-only event SACS hosted to pique interest in the in-demand position.
The district plans to host a similar event for the community in September.
A widespread bus driver shortage has posed challenges for schools nationwide. Route cancellations were common last academic year at SACS, which will launch a new transportation system with the start of the new year Wednesday.
School start times were adjusted to accommodate the new busing structure, which will serve schools in three groups instead of two. Homestead High School and Woodside Middle School will make up the first tier; Summit Middle School and Covington and Whispering Meadows elementary schools will make up the second tier; and the remaining elementary schools will make up the third tier.
Mike Martin, transportation director, expects the change will help address the district's residential growth, but it won't completely solve the labor shortage. SACS still faces staffing challenges including medical leaves and unexpected retirements.
"I would love to have 10 more (drivers)," Martin said.