The Southwest Allen County Schools board should decide next month whether the district will work with a national nonprofit to address diversity and inclusion efforts, an issue students pushed to prominence with demonstrations in February.
If approved June 6, the district’s work with Rise would begin next academic year, Superintendent Park Ginder said after Tuesday’s board meeting, during which the potential partnership was discussed.
“In our case, they’re going to come in and walk alongside us and coach us as we build a better community,” Ginder said.
The 7,800-student district is seeking outside guidance as it navigates diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that escalated Feb. 9 in demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
SACS initially proposed working with Will Moreland, a facilitator specializing in diversity and inclusion issues, but those plans stalled in March.
District leaders are considering Rise at the recommendation of people with whom SACS has professional relationships, Ginder said.
He also referred to the organization as Rise to Win, which is used as its website address.
Rise was founded in 2015 and educates and empowers the sports community with the goals of eliminating racial discrimination, championing social justice and improving race relations.
“They just use sports as a vehicle,” Ginder said. “In this case, that won’t be necessary, although there may be some things that we do with our athletic teams, too.”
A community forum, focus groups and a survey could be used to determine SACS’ strengths and weaknesses in terms of race relationships, Ginder said. He cautioned people from expecting overnight change.
“We’re talking about a four- or five-, six-year process of helping all people in our community feel comfortable,” Ginder said. “Not just comfortable, but loved and acknowledge the fact that they’re Spartans or that they belong in the Southwest community.”
Representatives from Rise were not at Tuesday’s meeting, but Chief Program Officer Andrew Mac Intosh spoke to the board May 3. Board members had no questions or comments Tuesday.
The partnership would be documented with a memorandum of understanding, which doesn’t include any finances, Ginder said. He told the board Rise generally doesn’t take a fee for service. Without specifying an amount, the superintendent suggested SACS make a “considerable donation” to the organization, pending the partnership’s approval.
Parents are hopeful about the district following through on this issue, April Gregg told the board during public comment. She is part of Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools. Also known as FACTS, its members want students to get an education while being treated equally, regardless of their skin color or cultural background.
“It’s time to stop talking and time for us to start seeing some action,” Gregg said.
SACS wanted to respond to the issues raised Feb. 9 as quickly as possible, Ginder said after the meeting.
“That turned out to be a mistake,” he said, adding many skilled, intelligent people locally, statewide and nationwide offered help. “I think slowing it down is actually going to help us. In the initial outset, we wanted to move quickly. That just couldn’t happen.”